ANTHEIA Effortless Fake Tan Removal Kit

Fake tans make you feel and look great, but there is always that “in between” phase to worry about. When your tan starts to fade and you look more patchy than pretty.

Now, there is a natural way to remove your tan without scrubbing your skin until it’s raw. ANTHEIA is an Australian owned and designed brand who pride themselves on being eco friendly and vegan friendly. The products they create are not tested on animals and many contain beautiful botanical extracts.

The Fake Tan Removal Kit has everything you need to safely and naturally remove your spray tan.

Inside you will find:

1 x ANTHEIA Express Tan Remover Base with Acai Berry & Aloe Vera Extract (120ml)

1 x REMOVE IT Spray Bottle

3x REMOVE IT Sachets

1 x ANTHEIA Liquid Micro Peel with Organic Chamomile & Argan Leaf Extract (75ml)

1 x ANTHEIA Muslin Removal Cloth

1 x ANTHEIA Buffer

1 x ANTHEIA Waterproof Travel Bag

This kit will last for up to 3 uses. The products work together to remove and restore so you will be left with smooth skin which is beautifully exfoliated. I like the fact it removes any traces of a fading tan without damaging your skin.

RRP $55.

For more information or to purchase visit ANTHEIA.

