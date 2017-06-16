Lancôme Matte Shaker

If you like your lipstick matte, you will love the Matte Shakers from Lancôme. These come packaged in the cutest little containers – I’d say they look a little bit like nail polish before you reveal what is within.

Open it up to find a cushioned sponge applicator which is attached to the inside of the lid. The formula inside is designed to be a similar consistency of a liquid foundation and it is certainly thinner than a regular lipstick.

With a swipe over your lips, you get intense, matte colour which feels lovely and soft to wear. Because it is so thin and silky there is little chance of caking or chipping. You should also find it is longer lasting than traditional lipsticks. Before use, give it a shake to dispense the colour onto the sponge.

There are seven different shades to choose from with:

Energy Peach

Beige Vintage

Yummy Pink

Kiss Me Cherie

Red’y in 5

Pink Power

Magic Orange

My instant favourite is Pink Power which is a more vibrant fuchsia pink. The Matte Shakers from Lancôme have an RRP of $38.00 each.

Available from Myer, David Jones and selected pharmacies.

#gifted

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

You May Also Like: