Beauty - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Beauty Reviews, News and How Tos

You are here: Home / **VIEW ALL BEAUTY** / Bys: New Foundations and Adjusters

Bys: New Foundations and Adjusters

by Leave a Comment

Do you need a new foundation?

Bys have some exciting new product releases. This includes their Pure Silk Serum Foundation range and Foundation Adjusters.

The foundation comes in six different shades and glides onto your skin. It is a lightweight foundation, you will feel as though it isn’t even there.


Imperfections will be smoothed and the appearance of any redness diminished. It is a fluid formula and gives a silky finish. For a more made up look, apply additional layers until you get the result you want.

The foundation adjusters are a clever little innovation. They comes in two shades with a lightener and darkener. This saves you buying multiple foundations for all the changes in shade our faces go through. With fake tans and weather changes it can be hard to have just one foundation to suit all occasions.

Use the dropper to add one drop to your regular liquid foundation. Mix to combine and once you have the right shade you are ready to apply.

How clever is that?

All of these products are cruelty free, vegan friendly and free from parabens. The Bys brand is Australian owned.

Visit www.bys.com.au for more.

#gifted #ILOVEBYS #AUSSIEOWNED

Are you a fan of Bys? Will you try these new products?

We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments section below.

You May Also Like:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Calendar

May 2017
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  
Read previous post:
Ask an Expert: Philips Zoom in-chair teeth whitening procedure

Today we have Dr Cronin (pictured), Philips Zoom Ambassador and Cosmetic Dentist at Quality Dental, North Sydney with us. He was...

Close