Bys: New Foundations and Adjusters

Bys have some exciting new product releases. This includes their Pure Silk Serum Foundation range and Foundation Adjusters.

The foundation comes in six different shades and glides onto your skin. It is a lightweight foundation, you will feel as though it isn’t even there.

Imperfections will be smoothed and the appearance of any redness diminished. It is a fluid formula and gives a silky finish. For a more made up look, apply additional layers until you get the result you want.

The foundation adjusters are a clever little innovation. They comes in two shades with a lightener and darkener. This saves you buying multiple foundations for all the changes in shade our faces go through. With fake tans and weather changes it can be hard to have just one foundation to suit all occasions.

Use the dropper to add one drop to your regular liquid foundation. Mix to combine and once you have the right shade you are ready to apply.

How clever is that?

All of these products are cruelty free, vegan friendly and free from parabens. The Bys brand is Australian owned.

