Ask an Expert: Philips Zoom in-chair teeth whitening procedure

Today we have Dr Cronin (pictured), Philips Zoom Ambassador and Cosmetic Dentist at Quality Dental, North Sydney with us. He was kind enough to have a chat with us about the Philips Zoom in-chair teeth whitening procedure.

If this is something you have been considering, make sure you read this first.

What is the Philips Zoom in-chair teeth whitening procedure?

Phillips Zoom is a fast, effective and safe way to whiten your teeth at the dentist. The treatment delivers immediate and highly noticeable results, up to eight shades whiter than your existing tooth colour in an hour.

What makes this different to other teeth whitening systems?

Philips Zoom is the most effective in-chair whitening system currently in Australia. It uses a patented whitening gel and light activated (LED) technology for superior teeth whitening results, around 40% more effective than non-light activated systems.

Is there any specific preparation required?

There is no pre-appointment preparation required by the patient. Simply book your appointment and the dental team will take care of the rest.

How long will the treatment take?

The Philips Zoom In-Chair treatment takes around one hour under the supervision of a dental professional. It’s perfect for a lunchtime appointment, or part of your pre-event preparations.

How many visits do we need to make?

One appointment is all you need to have your teeth whitened using the Zoom In-chair system. It is safer and more effective than home-based treatments that can require repeat applications to achieve the desired shade of white.

How much does it cost?



Philips Zoom costs between AUD $700 to $900.

How should we care for our teeth after the procedure?

The key to maintaining the brightness after whitening is regular brushing. The result of teeth whitening is permanent however certain lifestyle choices can re-stain the tooth’s enamel. Definitely void smoking (nicotine has a yellowing effect) and limit the consumption of certain drinks and foods that can stain your teeth, such as tea, coffee, red wine and curries. If you can’t do without your morning coffee, remember to clean your teeth or rinse your mouth with water immediately afterwards. A top-up whitening treatment is a great solution to remove staining on the enamel that can occur over longer periods of time.

If we have sensitive teeth, can this still be done?

Yes, some patients are more prone to sensitivity than others and this can be effectively managed using the Zoom in-chair teeth whitening treatment. Zoom’s adjustable intensity setting can be customised to reduce sensitivity to maximise your comfort. There are also a range of toothpastes and gels that can be used to minimise sensitivity prior to your appointment and post-whitening.

What type of results should I expect?

Having your teeth whitened at the dentist will deliver a superior whitening result due to the higher concentration of hydrogen peroxide, the active ingredient used to whiten teeth. In one hour you can expect your teeth to be noticeably whiter – up to eight shades!

What are your tips to avoiding teeth staining in the future?

Get yourself an electric toothbrush

Electric toothbrushes are clinically proven to be more effective than manual toothbrushes, delivering visibly cleaner, healthier and whiter teeth. A great option is the Philips Sonicare range.

Review your diet

If your teeth are stained take time to review your diet. You may not be aware of some of the culprits. Regular consumption of coffee, tea, red wine, sports drinks, berries and tomato sauce can all stain the tooth’s enamel over time.

Regular Check-up & Clean

A professional clean at the dentist at least every 6 months will help remove unsightly plaque build up and staining on your teeth, leaving your smile looking brighter and healthier.

Give up smoking!

Even if you consider yourself a ‘social smoker’, the effects of nicotine on your teeth are noticeable and are ageing your smile. Nicotine stains the enamel, causing it to prematurely yellow in colour. The best way to counter the yellowing effects of smoking is to remove the cause, not only will the staining resolve, your general oral health will improve as well.

