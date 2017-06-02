Revitanail Nail Strengthener

My nails can get quite dry and brittle so I find it is important to give them ongoing care. One product I like for winter is from Revitanail, it’s their Nail Strengthener.

This is a treatment designed to harden your nails, while preventing peeling and chipping. The key ingredient is calcium, which keeps them looking and feeling much stronger.

Over a 28 day period, this treatment is applied daily. After each week, the product is removed with nail polish remover and then restarted.

After this process has completed you should notice a significant difference in your nails. This 28 day process can be repeated if necessary but you should allow a couple of weeks in between.

This comes in 30ml for RRP $29.95 or a 14ml version for $19.95.

If your nails need a little bit of extra care, try this beauty from Revitanail. It is recommended you pair this with their Nourishing Oil.

Available from Priceline, Chemist Warehouse, Coles and selected pharmacies.

For your nearest stockist you can phone 1800 651 146

#gifted

