Sally Hansen Hard As Nails Xtreme Wear Nail Polishes

Looking for some new nail colour? Sally Hansen has whipped out six shades of Hard As Nails Xtreme Wear Nail Polishes.

There is:

174 – Camel-Ot (pinky brown)
194 – On Cloud Shine (shiny pink)
196 – Day Cream (light pinky white)
302 – Red-Ical Rockstar (red)
581 – Drop The Beat (grape purple)
614 – Rock My Way (creamy brown)


 

These fun shade additions are perfect for those Autumn days, taking you from day to night. These come with an exclusive glide brush for easy, smooth application and are designed to be long-lasting.

Right now I’m sporting the Day Cream, I love the sweet shade that is anything but boring. As far as chipping goes, my nails are still looking fresh and manicured days later…which is unusual for me!

These have an RRP of around $6.95 making them affordable enough to collect them all!

Sally Hansen is available from Priceline, Target, Kmart, Terry White Chemists, My Chemist, Coles, Woolworths, Big W and independent pharmacies nationally. Miracle Gel is available at Priceline, Chemist Warehouse, Target, selected pharmacies and selected Myer doors.

