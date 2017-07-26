I love a good hand cream, and my first experience with the Organic Island brand is their Nourishing Hand Creme (from their Body range). This contains a mix of Lycii Berri, Rosehip Oil, Avocado, Macadamia, Vitamin E, and Evening Primrose Oil.

With a formula to protect and moisturise while offering anti-ageing properties, this is one product I like to regularly apply during the winter months.

There is a subtle scent to it and it is hydrating without leaving your hands feeling sticky. Made in Australia, your hands will feel soft and silky after application.

This comes in a simple white, silver and pink squeezable tube at 100ml. RRP $42.00

Find it online: Organic Island Nourishing Hand Creme

What is your favourite hand cream? Let us know in the comments section below.

#gifted

