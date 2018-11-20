Noelle Australia: Forest Luxury Stress Relief Bodycare Set

We love beauty sets for gifting, and this Christmas the Forest Luxury Stress Relief Bodycare Set from Noelle Australia is on the list! The gift box comes in a green forest theme which has been inspired by nature, and inside are three Rainforest products.

You will find:

Stress Relief Body Wash 120ml

Stress Relief Body Soap 100g

Stress Relief Body Lotion 120ml

This range is cruelty-free and doesn’t contain any parabens, SLES or Dimethicones. What is does contain is Tea Tree Oil and Eucalyptus which will heal and detox the skin. These two key ingredients are what gives it that rainforest feeling. Added to this is lavender (always a fave) and geranium. This is the perfect set for any Aussie bathroom, and will allow the recipient to start their day right with the invigorating shower gel.

The best thing is, this won’t break the bank. This gift set has an RRP of $24.95

You can pick it up from Terry White Pharmacies, or online at www.mynoelle.com.au

Sharing? Use these:

#gifted #christmas2018 #liveanoellelife #noelleaustralia #mynoellelife #wesharewednesday