Month of Love: Rimmel The Only One Matte Lipstick

It is already day 8 of our month of love features, and what says love quite like kissable lips? Today we have Rimmel London’s The Only 1 Matte Lipstick in the spotlight, with 9 brand new shades of long lasting colour.

I generally prefer everything to be matte, but when it comes to lipsticks there is always the danger of your lips feeling dry and cakey. This isn’t so with these Rimmel creations, as they contain moisturing and non-drying ingredients including emollient oil and a liquid polymer.

The 9 shades include:

I love the feel of these on my lips, and even more I love the colours. There is something for everyone, if you want to see what they look like (on my arm) you can see my swatches on Instagram. My favourite is Calling the Shots but honestly, I would wear most of these colours.

Pucker up with Rimmel London The Only 1 Matte Lipsticks this Valentine’s Day! I will be!

RRP $15.95 are available from Priceline, Priceline Pharmacy, Chemist Warehouse, Target, Kmart, BIG W, selected pharmacies and selected Coles and Woolworths.

For stockists please call: 1800 812 663

You May Also Like: