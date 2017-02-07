Beauty - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Beauty Reviews, News and How Tos

You are here: Home / **VIEW ALL BEAUTY** / Month of Love: Obagi Professional-C Serum 15%

Month of Love: Obagi Professional-C Serum 15%

by Leave a Comment

It is now day 7 of our month of love, and I still have anti-ageing and skincare on my mind. This time we have the Professional-C Serum 15% from Obagi, it’s a serum for your face, neck and chest areas.

Previously I have tried the Obagi C-Cleansing Gel, and my skin loved it so much that I used every drop – so I was more than happy to take the serum for a roastest.

The Professional-C serums come in different percentages and I have been using the 15% for most skin types, but for your reference here are the other options available:

  • 20% A supercharged anti-oxidant
  • 10% For Dry sensitive skin
  • 5% For protection sensitive Eye Area


This little glass bottle of goodness penetrates into your skin to offer you a reduction in the appearance of fine lines while helping to combat pigmentation.

It is highly moisturising as it brightens skin and offers antioxidant protection. The great thing about this product is it boosts your current routine with very minimal effort. Simply apply 5-7 drops to cleansed skin and the step is done. Obagi do recommend you use their complimentary products, but this is a good starting point to the range.

This has an RRP of $79.95

You can find out more at: www.obagi.net.au

You May Also Like:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Calendar

February 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  
Read previous post:
Month of Love: Jamberry – Love Themed Nail Wraps

Today is day 6 of our month of love, and for this feature I want to chat about a brand...

Close