Month of Love: Obagi Professional-C Serum 15%

It is now day 7 of our month of love, and I still have anti-ageing and skincare on my mind. This time we have the Professional-C Serum 15% from Obagi, it’s a serum for your face, neck and chest areas.

Previously I have tried the Obagi C-Cleansing Gel, and my skin loved it so much that I used every drop – so I was more than happy to take the serum for a roastest.

The Professional-C serums come in different percentages and I have been using the 15% for most skin types, but for your reference here are the other options available:

20% A supercharged anti-oxidant

10% For Dry sensitive skin

5% For protection sensitive Eye Area

This little glass bottle of goodness penetrates into your skin to offer you a reduction in the appearance of fine lines while helping to combat pigmentation.

It is highly moisturising as it brightens skin and offers antioxidant protection. The great thing about this product is it boosts your current routine with very minimal effort. Simply apply 5-7 drops to cleansed skin and the step is done. Obagi do recommend you use their complimentary products, but this is a good starting point to the range.

This has an RRP of $79.95

You can find out more at: www.obagi.net.au

