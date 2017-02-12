Month of Love: River Veda Everyday Honeysuckle Moisturiser

We are now up to day 12 of our month of love and we are almost half way through! Today we have a feature on New Zealand brand River Veda with their Everyday Honeysuckle Moisturiser.

This is an organic, lightweight beauty with 80.05% of it being organic ingredients, and 99.6% being made from natural ingredients.

The honeysuckle in the name is not just for its cute factor, this does in fact contain honeysuckle flower oil. The benefits of this is the anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties as well as its ablility to help balance sebum.

Additionally there are Alma Berry and Turmeric extracts to balance the production of oil and cold pressed oils including Rosehip, Evening Primrose and Jojoboa for moisturising and clarifying.

It is lightly scented, which is nice and not unpleasant and it smooths easily onto your skin. This is a brand I have never tried before and I love finding these little hidden gems, which is why it made the loving list!

Apply after cleansing by pressing gently, no need for vigorous rubbing with this one! Best suited for Normal, Combination, Oily, and Sensitive Skin.

Find out more at World Organics

#gifted

