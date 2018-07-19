Miss Frankie Nail Polish Winter Shades

When you meet the nail polishes from Miss Frankie, you will be thinking “hello, my pretties” because they are packaged sweetly in pale pink boxes with rose gold accents. This isn’t the first time we have raved about the brand, but this time it is all about shades which will perk you up for what is left of winter.

Before I get into the shades, here is a refresher about what makes this brand different. These are made in Australia, and are both vegan and cruelty free. It isn’t what they have, but what they don’t have which makes them special. There is no formaldehyde, dibutyl phthalate (DBP), toluene, formaldehyde resin or camphor and they are safe to use on pregnant mums and children.

Just because they are a healthier alternative, doesn’t mean they are low quality. In fact, these polishes are chip resistant and as someone who struggles to make their nail shades last these do seem to go a little extra distance.

The three colours I am loving right now are Crushing On You, Current Mood and Secret Soiree.

Crushing On You is a vibrant plum:

Current Mood is a rich cherry:

Secret Soiree is a sweet, soft nude beige:

These have an RRP of $22 each, and if none of these shades take your fancy, there are many more to choose from. Visit the online store at www.missfrankie.com.au

Have you tried these? Do you like the sound of a more natural nail polish? We would love to hear your thoughts, please leave your comments below.

#gifted #winter2018