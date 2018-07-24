TRIAL: Body Blendz

2 in 1 Mask Scrub Formula

This Skin Clarifying Buff works by penetrating into the deep layers of your skin. Rich in vitamins and minerals, it is a perfect gentle exfoliator for all skin types. Contains White Australian Clay, Betaine, Shea Butter, Pumice, Coffee Butter and Jojoba Oil.

This combination will naturally cleanse and exfoliate your skin without removing the lipid layer on your face. Simply wash your face with this cool, calming buff, and rinse to leave your face feeling smooth and hydrated!

Buff your way to flawless glowing skin with the Creamy Coffee and White Clay Exfoliating Capsules!

Formulated to:

Remove dead skin cells, refine and even out complexion of all skin types

Decongest pores and clear impurities

Fight against irritations such as dryness and cracking

Assist with scaring, pigmentation and uneven skin tones

Help reduce blemishes and encourage smooth clear skin

HOW TO USE

Peel back the cover of a single use capsule. Massage in an upward motion on damp or dry skin for 1-2 minutes. Leave for 5-10 minutes to let the clay penetrate the skin. Rinse thoroughly with water. For maximum skin benefits, use 1-2 times per week.

WHAT IT DOES

Buffs, polishes and improves the skin’s texture

Removes dead, dry skin cells, revealing fresh new skin

Restores the skin’s hydration

Detoxifies the skin and eliminates impurities

Enriches the skin with moisturising ingredients

Is kind to the earth. Our products are all natural, vegan and cruelty free.

Body Blendz Coffee Exfoliating Facial Capsules 8 x 10ml RRP $19.00

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members have been testing products from this brand, you can read their reviews in the comments section below.

