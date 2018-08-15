Beauty - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Beauty Reviews, News and How Tos

House of Immortelle Gift Packs (Gift with Purchase)

Sometimes you open up a parcel and are instantly invigorated by a scent, and this is what happened when I received the Romance Lover Hydrating Travel Set from House of Immortelle. The name of the brand comes from the Immortelle flower which grows on the Mediterranean island of Corsica. The House of Immortelle uses the power of plants to create beautiful products with healing, soothing and anti-ageing properties.

The products are natural and cruelty free. There are no artificial fragrances, colourings, parabens, sulfates, phalate, aluminium, mineral oil or silicones.

With two new limited edition gift packs recently released, this is an exciting time for the House of Immortelle as they both feature some of their most popular products and come free when you spend over $150.


What I adore about these packs is the beautifully printed cosmetic bags they come in. The artistic leaf designs make these fresh for spring and this will be a bag you use over and over again. As mentioned, there are two gift sets to choose from and the one I have in front of me is the Romance Lover Hydrating Travel Set. This has a value of $60 and includes:

  • Gently Milky Cleanser in 30ml
  • Hydrating Rose Facial Mist in 30ml
  • Hydrate Moisturising Emulsion in 10ml

The second gift set is called the Holiday Starter Refreshing Travel Set (pictured) and is valued at $58. Inside you will find:

  • Refreshing Foam Cleanser in 30ml
  • Refreshing Rosemary Facial Mist in 30ml
  • Hydrate Moisturising Emulsion in 10ml

There is something particularly lovely about the Hydrating Rose Facial Mist, and the Milky Cleanser is another one of my favourites.

For more information and any terms and conditions, please visit www.houseofimmortelle.com.au

#gifted

