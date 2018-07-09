TRIAL: RosehipPLUS

Rosehip Oil is a popular ingredient in skincare and has been used for centuries due to its powerful skin regeneration properties. It has the ability to prevent premature ageing, restore the skin and return hydration. This is one of our favourite ingredients for the dry, winter months and will help to leave your skin feeling soft and fresh.
RosehipPLUS is one brand we can recommend to our readers, as a Australian Certified Organic beauty brand this is a family owned business. This award winning company pride themselves on the following:
- 100% pure and natural
- Cold pressed to ensure purity
- Made from the highest quality rosehips sourced from the Andes Mountain Range in Southern Chile
- Products are free of parabens, sulphates, artificial colours, petro chemicals, synthetic preservatives and fragrances – so absolutely NO NASTIES!
They strive to preserve the natural qualities which is found in Rosehip Oil, and the results are worth celebrating. RosehipPLUS say “it takes 210,000 little seeds to make one bottle of 30ml RosehipPLUS Rosehip Oil.” This oil is definitely one of their star products!
There are a few notable products in the range, and the following are particularly suitable for Winter:
RosehipPLUS Rosehip Oil (pictured) has a wealth of natural-occurring vitamins including Anti-Ageing Vitamins A, C and Anti-inflammatory Vitamin E. It is rich in antioxidants Lycopene & Beta-Carotene and essential fatty acids Omega 3,6 & 9 that are all vital for maintaining healthy looking skin.
RosehipPLUS Rosehip Oil Roll On is a MUST for cracked lips and cuticles, and those pesky dry skin spots in winter. In a handy roll on, it can be carried and applied anywhere and anytime. Contains 100% pure Rosehip Oil.
RosehipPLUS Cleanser: a daily Cream Cleanser that’s blended with their pure and Australian Certified RosehipPLUS Rosehip Oil, as well as Jojoba and Sea Buckthorn essential oils, to help maintain the skins perfect moisture balance and radiance. It gently removes make-up and impurities from the skin, leaving it feeling hydrated, soft and refreshed.
Hydrating Day Cream: Formulated with RosehipPLUS Rosehip Oil and a blend of chamomile, avocado and rose geranium, which improves the appearance of all skin types.
Nourishing Night cream: Ingredients include RosehipPLUS Rosehip Oil, cocoa seed butter, jojoba seed oil and shea butter that help lock in moisture and deeply nourish the skin.
For more information or to purchase products from RosehipPLUS please visit: www.rosehipplus.com.au
There is free shipping in Australia when you spend over $35.
A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members have been testing products from this brand, you can read their reviews in the comments section below.
Jacqui Ryan says
I was excited to get to trial the RosehipPLUS cleanser and was not disappointed. I have always had combination skin, however aging and chemo have resulted in dry and often sensitive skin.
This cleanser is heavenly. It takes off the day’s makeup and grime while leaving your skin feeling clean and moisturised. It has a pleasant scent and a lovely creamy consistency.
I would recommend this cleanser as it is lovely and gentle on your face, yet tough on even colourstay makeup.
Anne Maree Peachey says
I was selected to trial Rosehip Oil Skin Boost Roll-On.
What an amazing product. I ahve never used Rosehip Oil before,
but now am one of the converted.
My job is working in an air-conditioned Hospital as a Cleaner and my skin dries out terribly.
Previously I had worked in The Kimberly, based out of Darwin and Broom, on Pearl farms.
Either on a Ship based Accomodation Vessel or a land based Farm.
My skin was exposed to sea air, salt and extreme temperatures.
Needless to say, I have dry areas, sun spots and age spots on my face.
I have been using Rosehip Oil Roll-On twice a day for the last 5 days.
At first, the spots went all dry and scabby but after abrading the skin,
the spots have faded.
Overall, my skin has re-hydrated, feels softer and smoother and with the added benefit of reduction of the darkness of the spots on my face.
It is very easy to use the roll-on applicator, it is convienietly sized so you can pop it into your handbag for touch-ups when needed.
It has a pleasant scent that isn’t overpowering and I found that even though it is an oil, it isn’t greasy and absorbs quite readily into the skin.
Thank you for the oppertunity to Trial this amazing product.
It has been added to my everyday beauty routine.
Briony says
I have been trying the RosehipPLUS Rosehip Oil Roll On and I have loved it so far. Rolling the oil on your face super convenient and slightly less messy process. The oil itself is pretty hydrating and it smell better than other rosehip oils I have used in the past.
The only negative is that I feel like I am using more product than I would it had a dropper as it is just so easy to get more while applying,
I definitely repurchase this in the future. Thanks for letting me try this out!