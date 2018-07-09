TRIAL: RosehipPLUS

Rosehip Oil is a popular ingredient in skincare and has been used for centuries due to its powerful skin regeneration properties. It has the ability to prevent premature ageing, restore the skin and return hydration. This is one of our favourite ingredients for the dry, winter months and will help to leave your skin feeling soft and fresh.

RosehipPLUS is one brand we can recommend to our readers, as a Australian Certified Organic beauty brand this is a family owned business. This award winning company pride themselves on the following:

100% pure and natural

Cold pressed to ensure purity

Made from the highest quality rosehips sourced from the Andes Mountain Range in Southern Chile

from the Andes Mountain Range in Southern Chile Products are free of parabens, sulphates, artificial colours, petro chemicals, synthetic preservatives and fragrances – so absolutely NO NASTIES!

They strive to preserve the natural qualities which is found in Rosehip Oil, and the results are worth celebrating. RosehipPLUS say “it takes 210,000 little seeds to make one bottle of 30ml RosehipPLUS Rosehip Oil.” This oil is definitely one of their star products!

There are a few notable products in the range, and the following are particularly suitable for Winter:

RosehipPLUS Rosehip Oil (pictured) has a wealth of natural-occurring vitamins including Anti-Ageing Vitamins A, C and Anti-inflammatory Vitamin E. It is rich in antioxidants Lycopene & Beta-Carotene and essential fatty acids Omega 3,6 & 9 that are all vital for maintaining healthy looking skin.

RosehipPLUS Rosehip Oil Roll On is a MUST for cracked lips and cuticles, and those pesky dry skin spots in winter. In a handy roll on, it can be carried and applied anywhere and anytime. Contains 100% pure Rosehip Oil.

RosehipPLUS Cleanser: a daily Cream Cleanser that’s blended with their pure and Australian Certified RosehipPLUS Rosehip Oil, as well as Jojoba and Sea Buckthorn essential oils, to help maintain the skins perfect moisture balance and radiance. It gently removes make-up and impurities from the skin, leaving it feeling hydrated, soft and refreshed.

Hydrating Day Cream: Formulated with RosehipPLUS Rosehip Oil and a blend of chamomile, avocado and rose geranium, which improves the appearance of all skin types.

Nourishing Night cream: Ingredients include RosehipPLUS Rosehip Oil, cocoa seed butter, jojoba seed oil and shea butter that help lock in moisture and deeply nourish the skin.

For more information or to purchase products from RosehipPLUS please visit: www.rosehipplus.com.au

There is free shipping in Australia when you spend over $35.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members have been testing products from this brand, you can read their reviews in the comments section below.