Benefit Blush Bar

Benefit has a new product on the scene, it’s a limited edition cheek palette called “Blush Bar”. Inside this sweetly packaged cheek delight are five shades of blush/bronzers and a convenient applicator brush.

The shades include their brand new Gold Rush (a golden nectar), Hoola (a long time fave bronzer), Dandelion (bestselling baby pink), Rockateur (for a rock star flush) and GALifornia (a golden pink).


This is a full sized palette and comes with five cute ballerinas on the outside (cheek on pointe).

If you like to mix and match with your shades, this has something for every mood and occasion. This has an RRP of $99.

To find out more or to purchase this limited edition beauty, visit Benefit Cosmetics.

