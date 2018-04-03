EcoTools have the perfect gift for Mother’s Day, with their Confidence in Bloom makeup brush set. This limited edition piece contains a total of eight luxurious brushes and comes in a convenient storage tray.

The set includes:

Airbrush Complexion Brush for flawless foundation

Classic Concealer Brush for easy application of concealer

Full Setting Brush to sweep on translucent powder

Precision Powder Brush to get your blush or bronzer just right

Precision Shadow Brush for neatly applying eyeshadow

Blurring Shadow Brush is tapered for blending eyeshadow

Micro Smudge Brush to create that smoky eye look

Flat Liner Brush for a smooth application of eyeliner

For any look and any occasion, this set has it all and the storage tray can be matched with others from the range. If you are unfamiliar with the EcoTools brand, they pride themselves on being cruelty-free while using renewable bamboo for their products. The brushes are extremely soft on your skin and don’t fall apart.

The EcoTools Confidence in Bloom Set has an RRP of $39.99 which is a bargain for all of the brushes it contains! Plus, it looks pretty for gifting with its floral design.

Available at Priceline pharmacies or online at www.ecotools.com.au

