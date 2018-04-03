EcoTools have the perfect gift for Mother’s Day, with their Confidence in Bloom makeup brush set. This limited edition piece contains a total of eight luxurious brushes and comes in a convenient storage tray.
The set includes:
- Airbrush Complexion Brush for flawless foundation
- Classic Concealer Brush for easy application of concealer
- Full Setting Brush to sweep on translucent powder
- Precision Powder Brush to get your blush or bronzer just right
- Precision Shadow Brush for neatly applying eyeshadow
- Blurring Shadow Brush is tapered for blending eyeshadow
- Micro Smudge Brush to create that smoky eye look
- Flat Liner Brush for a smooth application of eyeliner
For any look and any occasion, this set has it all and the storage tray can be matched with others from the range. If you are unfamiliar with the EcoTools brand, they pride themselves on being cruelty-free while using renewable bamboo for their products. The brushes are extremely soft on your skin and don’t fall apart.
The EcoTools Confidence in Bloom Set has an RRP of $39.99 which is a bargain for all of the brushes it contains! Plus, it looks pretty for gifting with its floral design.
Available at Priceline pharmacies or online at www.ecotools.com.au
#gifted #mothersday2018
