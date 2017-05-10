Beauty - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Beauty Reviews, News and How Tos

You are here: Home / **VIEW ALL BEAUTY** / Recipe: Macadamia Oil Lip Balm

Recipe: Macadamia Oil Lip Balm

by Leave a Comment

Makes 2 little pots (you will have about 75 mls of mixture)

Macadamia oil is the star ingredient in this silky-smooth lip balm that once tried, you will not be able to live without. It adds a smooth softness and richness that other oils do not. This recipe is super easy and can be doubled or tripled, ensuring the ratio of the ingredients remains the same.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons macadamia oil
  • 2 tablespoons shea butter
  • 15g piece of beeswax or 2 tablespoons beeswax pastilles
  • 3-4 drops of rose oil or other essential oil of your choice

Method

Combine all the ingredients in the top part of a double boiler and melt over a simmering heat. When completely melted, pour into little pots and allow to set and cool before sealing.


Note: to clean your bowl, scrape out as much remaining mixture as possible and finish cleaning by rinsing with boiling water from a kettle.

Recipe courtesy of Australian Macadamias

You May Also Like:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Calendar

May 2017
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  
Read previous post:
How to Overcome a Bride’s Fears

The wedding is one of the most  important, and at the same time stressful moments in every girl's life. Pre-wedding jitters...

Close