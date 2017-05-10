Recipe: Macadamia Oil Lip Balm

Makes 2 little pots (you will have about 75 mls of mixture)
Macadamia oil is the star ingredient in this silky-smooth lip balm that once tried, you will not be able to live without. It adds a smooth softness and richness that other oils do not. This recipe is super easy and can be doubled or tripled, ensuring the ratio of the ingredients remains the same.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons macadamia oil
- 2 tablespoons shea butter
- 15g piece of beeswax or 2 tablespoons beeswax pastilles
- 3-4 drops of rose oil or other essential oil of your choice
Method
Combine all the ingredients in the top part of a double boiler and melt over a simmering heat. When completely melted, pour into little pots and allow to set and cool before sealing.
Note: to clean your bowl, scrape out as much remaining mixture as possible and finish cleaning by rinsing with boiling water from a kettle.
Recipe courtesy of Australian Macadamias
