Rachael Finch’s Must-Have Make-Up Picks For Easter

Colour trends come and go but this year everyone is talking about pale shades, sage greens, warm neutrals and dashes of pink blush. Moving out of summer with only a couple of weeks before Easter, we’ll all be busy replenishing our dehydrated and often sun-laddered skin.

As a mum, model, influencer and Amcal Pharmacy Beauty Ambassador, Rachael Finch has her finger on the pulse for all things on trend and says the season’s freshest pastel make-up products top the ladder.

“There’s something about shell pinks, soft lilacs and pale sky blues come autumn time – pretty pastel make-up in dreamy hues never feels more apt than it does in those first days of a new season,” Rachael said.

“The Easter period is also a time you often spend with family, so not going over-the-top with makeup is important, and these picks are the natural go-to options to freshen up your look.”

For 2018, the way to wear pastel make-up is to compliment the tones with a shimmering undercoat or contrast it with a deep navy eye shadow. Colour correcting foundations also tend to use pastel shades to neutralise redness, sallowness and pigmentations for a flawless, even-toned base.

Here Rachael shares her top five beauty products she’ll be wearing this Easter:

Light and bright

Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Complete Coverage Concealer, RRP$46.00

“To give your look that extra lift, it’s important to use a good concealer that really brightens your complexion. I love Urban Decay’s Naked Skin Weightless Complete Coverage Concealer, as it keeps my skin looking radiant and helps build an even skin tone while also hydrating my skin, especially at this time of year.”

Green with envy.

Colour Theory Eye Shadow Duo, Jungle Jane, RRP $8.00

“Pastel colours are best for contouring the crease of the eyelid whilst the bolder colours create an autumnal ombre effect on your eyes. As the leaves start to fall from the trees, the green in this handy Colour Theory eye palette ties in perfectly with the change of season.”

A Natural Glow

Jane Iredale Pure Pressed Base SPF 20 Foundation, RRP $57.60

“I like to keep my skin looking clear and natural, and I love this ultra-light foundation from Jane Iredale so much I use it all year round. It’s perfect for the change of seasons as it allows your skin to breathe, while also protecting it against harmful UV rays.”

Pretty in Pink!

Colour Theory Lip Gloss, Fairy Floss, RRP $10.00

“Everyone loves a soft dewy complexion – illuminators, highlighters and bronzers are all must-haves, but you must not forget about the lips! Pastel colours work wonders to create a subtle lip colour. I love the Colour Theory Fairy Floss lip gloss, which is perfect for an Easter Sunday brunch with the family, to add a little extra dew to a fresh-faced look.”

Poppin’ Cheeks.

“Just because summer is over doesn’t mean you have to let your brightness fade. Ere Perez’s Vanilla Highlighter helps maintain that gorgeous and bright look, just a sprinkle on top of the cheeks will illuminate the face and make your look really pop.”

Colour Theory is available nationally at an Amcal Pharmacy store near you. For the nearest Amcal Pharmacy please head here: https://www.amcal.com.au/store-locator

Article supplied.

SaveSave

SaveSave

You May Also Like: