New from Kiehl’s is the Instant Renewal Concentrate Mask. It is said to be a facial oil with a difference as it works as a hydrogel-bio-cellulose sheet mask. It is non-comedogenic and infused with three different cold pressed oils which come front plants in the Brazilian Amazon.

The results are instant as your skin becomes softer, more hydrated and even. Over multiple uses, your skin will become smoother and fresher, as the ingredients do their magic.

The mask itself comes in two pieces, making it easier to mould to any face shape without missing vital areas. This is to be applied on clean skin and left on for 10 minutes before removing.

The Kiehl’s Instant Renewal Concentrate Mask has an RRP of $46 for a pack of 4. I’m looking forward to trying this one!

Available in-store and on www.kiehls.com.au from March 2018

