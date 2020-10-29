Beauty Chat with Anthony Nappa (Oz Hair & Beauty)

Anthony Nappa is the Founder and Managing Director at Oz Hair & Beauty. This online store stocks premium skincare, beauty, and hair products, and is a go-to for both old favourites and new beauty gems.

Restrictions in Australia have created an even bigger shift towards online shopping, and Oz Hair & Beauty noticed some interesting trends this year. Anthony took the time to chat with us about our shopping habits, and offered his top tips for at-home hair and beauty:

There have been some interesting shopping trends due to closures and restrictions, what has surprised you the most?

It has been interesting to see how many people weren’t shopping online before the pandemic.



The shift for consumers moving online has provided us and the eCommerce industry the opportunity to grow quite rapidly. As a result, we have been able to double our turnover to $4 million a month this year alone.

Has there been a push towards Australian brands?

We haven’t seen a strong trend of consumers specifically purchasing Australian brands.



We found that a good selling brand, Australian or not, that didn’t have supply chain issues, experienced the same level of growth across the board.

What have been the bestselling products this year?

We’ve experienced strong sales on DIY products such as face masks and treatments, and at-home products such as hair clippers, waxing and tinting products.



Homewares have also been popular, such as candles and diffusers. We also saw a high, but rapid, spike in hand sanitiser and hand wash purchases as well.

More people have been looking for DIY hair treatments, do you have any advice?

When it comes to DIY hair treatments, quality is very important. To get the salon experience at home, this requires using salon-professional products over pharmacy-made products.



Products on our website show customer reviews to help shoppers with their purchase decision.

Which services should we always leave to the professionals?

I recommend leaving hair colouring to the professionals. Even though we are able to sell at-home colours, we choose not to, as we don’t recommend anyone who is not a professional hairdresser to apply colour themselves.



You can run the risk of having a bad reaction while using at-home products, such as burns and an irritated or itchy scalp. It can also be challenging to get the desired result in terms of the colour and texture of your hair. Any mistakes or issues you do experience when colouring your hair would ultimately require a costly trip to the hairdresser to fix them.

Can anyone colour their hair at home?

We don’t recommend colouring your hair at home. However, if people do want to try colouring their hair at home it is important to test the product first. A patch test is really important and will help determine whether you will experience a reaction from using a particular product.



Test a small amount of colour on a discreet patch of skin and wait for 24-48 hours to see if any irritation, itchiness or redness occurs. You don’t want to use any at-home hair product on your scalp without trying it first, as you can risk damaging the hair or having a severe reaction. Ultimately, a professional hairdresser is the best route to take when it comes to colouring hair.

What are your top tips for keeping your skin fresh?

Have a face routine of using cleanser, toner and moisturiser daily, as this can really make a difference to the appearance and texture of your skin. Applying an SPF moisturiser during the day is also important in ensuring you protect skin from sun damage.

Some people are experiencing acne and sensitivities due to mask-wearing, what products would you recommend?

Murad Blemish Control – a relief spot treatment – can help combat breakouts, while the Medik8 Calmwise Serum will relieve any sensitivities.

What are your hair and beauty trend predictions for summer?

As restrictions continue to ease, skincare products that contain SPF and anti-frizz hair products are likely to be popular choices.



We are also entering the holiday season and gift packs are always huge around this time of year, along with hair appliances.

Do you think shopping habits have changed permanently due to the pandemic?

Bricks-and-mortar stores will never go away, but I do think more people have become more accustomed to online shopping and the vast majority will continue to turn to eCommerce for their shopping needs.



However, I do believe there is always a place for a retail store and they have an enduring appeal, whether it be face-to-face interactions with customer service staff, personal shopping options, the ability to try-on items or a general atmosphere that still set them apart.

