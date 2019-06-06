Rosacea Q+A with Zoe Devine, Skinstitut Expert

June 2019 sees Skinstitut Expert, Zoe Devine, answer everything and anything you need to know about reducing rosacea.

What are the symptoms of rosacea and is there more than one type of rosacea?

There are 4 different subtypes for rosacea and the symptoms will vary across the subtypes along with the susceptible individuals.

Subtype 1 – Facial Redness (erythematotelangiectatic rosacea) (ETR) – Flushing and persistent redness is the common denominator here. For some, they will notice small blood vessels more visible or more rarely; stinging, burning, swelling or roughness.

Subtype 2 – Acne rosacea (Papulopustular) – Persistent redness is seen in addition to bumps (in the form of papules or pustules. Middle-aged women tend to be the typical sufferer of this type.

Subtype 3 – Phymatous Rosacea (enlargement of the nose) – Note, this form is quite rare and usually affects males. Includes thickening of the skin and enlargement of the nose from excess tissue.

Subtype 4 – Ocular Rosacea (irritation of the eye) – Can involve watery or bloodshot eyes with irritation and burning or stinging. The eyelids may also become swollen, and styes are common.

Most commonly rosacea sufferers have a combination of type 1 (facial redness with visible capillaries) and type 2 (redness with bumps).

Are there environmental triggers for rosacea and how can we best avoid them?

It’s difficult to prevent rosacea from occurring, however there are underlying causes and trigger factors (outside of genetic predisposition) that you can be aware of.

Possible causes can include:

Low stomach acid & low pancreatic enzymes

Heliobacter pylori in the stomach

Poor digestion

Hormonal imbalances

Possible overgrowth of the skin mite Demodex folliculorum

Triggers:

Certain factors can flare up and exacerbate rosacea for some, including:

Excessively warm environments (hot bath, sauna, overheating)

Weather (sun, strong winds, high humidity, cold)

Alcohol

Hot drinks

Stress or anxiety

Certain foods (dairy, chocolate, spicy foods)

How can you prevent rosacea or manage its effects?

Lifestyle tips for reducing chronic redness:

Limit high intake of alcohol and coffee (or other acidic foods)

Increase intake of fresh foods such as cucumber, apples, lettuce, celery, bananas and melons

Limit smoking where possible

Minimise excessive stress by adopting relaxation techniques

Adjust the diet to improve overall digestive health

What are key ingredients can help prevent and improve the appearance of rosacea?

It’s difficult to prevent rosacea from occurring, however you can incorporate topical solutions for red, sensitised or inflamed skin that work to de-stress and strengthen the skin.

B Vitamins – (B3 & B5) assist in reducing redness, inflammation and sensitivity. B3 (niacinamide assists to strengthen the skins barrier function and the skins immune defence. Skinstitut Enzymatic Micro Peel & Multi-Active Mist are both loaded with B vitamins.

Vitamin C – is a powerful antioxidant vitamin that helps to strengthen the skin and capillary walls, useful when vascularity is prominent. Multi-Active Mist contains a gentle form of Vitamin C that is suitable for rosacea prone skins.

Canadian Willowherb – boasts a powerful anti-inflammatory action. This plant extract possesses anti-bacterial and antioxidant activity plus also assists to reduce redness and heat within the skin. You can find Canadian willowherb in Skinstitut Laser Aid & Moisture Defence Normal Skin.

Cucumber seed oil – nourishes and hydrates the epidermis while providing and soothing action for the skin. Skinstitut Gentle Cleanser & Laser Aid use cucumber seed oil.