USER REVIEWS: Synergie Skin RetiFol

A new addition to the Synergie Skin range is called RetiFol. The name comes from the words “retinol” and “exfoliation.”

This acid-free beauty contains a powerful combination of 0.4% encapsulated retinol, and exfoliating peptides. It comes with a number of benefits and targets some of the most common skin concerns.

RetiFol has anti-ageing properties and can help to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and sun damage. It’s also made for oily skin, and can combat congestion – bringing your complexion back into balance.

Plus, it can brighten, reduce redness, and give you a fresh face every morning.

Because RetiFol is so powerful, a little goes a long way. When you first add this to your routine, you should take it slow, and gradually increase your usage. For example, you can apply one pump every third night, and gradually build up to daily use.

The Synergie Skin brand was founded in 2005, and is proud to manufacture Australian made, cruelty-free skincare.

RetiFol from Synergie Skin has an RRP of $144 for 30ml and you can shop it here.

