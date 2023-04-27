BEAUTY USER REVIEWS

April 23, 2023
A new addition to the Synergie Skin range is called RetiFol. The name comes from the words “retinol” and “exfoliation.”

This acid-free beauty contains a powerful combination of 0.4% encapsulated retinol, and exfoliating peptides. It comes with a number of benefits and targets some of the most common skin concerns.

RetiFol has anti-ageing properties and can help to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and sun damage. It’s also made for oily skin, and can combat congestion – bringing your complexion back into balance.

Plus, it can brighten, reduce redness, and give you a fresh face every morning.

Because RetiFol is so powerful, a little goes a long way. When you first add this to your routine, you should take it slow, and gradually increase your usage. For example, you can apply one pump every third night, and gradually build up to daily use.

The Synergie Skin brand was founded in 2005, and is proud to manufacture Australian made, cruelty-free skincare.

RetiFol from Synergie Skin has an RRP of $144 for 30ml and you can shop it here.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members have been testing RetiFol. You can read their comments below, or add your own review. You may also like to read our Synergie Skin ReClaim reviews.

USER REVIEWS: Synergie Skin RetiFol

  1. I have always taken care of my skin but I understand that as I age and as science is discovering more wonderful things about our skin and products that can help that I need to be open to trying new products.
    I was very excited to try Synergie Skin RetiFol after I had done a little research and found that it is a combination of Vitamin A serum with Retinol added which is quite amazing as under normal circumstances Vitamin A cancels out Retinol but Synergie Skin have come up with this groundbreaking way of blending the two and having them work together instead of against each other.
    My skin can at times be reactive and it will swiftly let me know if its unhappy. I deal with some congestion across my nose and general redness especially in the cheek area.
    I started using RetiFol and then skipped a night and applied it the 3rd night and then decided to apply it the 4th night. That night I did feel a slight tingle that I hadnt felt previously so I skipped the following night. I am now using it nightly and all is well. When I wake in the mornings I notice that if I touch my face its like my night cream is pilling. Once I have washed my face my skin looks bright and plumped. The lines that I have are smoothed especially the ones around my mouth and my redness has calmed. I still have the area of congestion over my nose but I feel that its not as noticeable. Its still early days and I do feel that as I continue to use this product that the positive results will become more pronounced.
    As you only use one pump in the evenings a 30ml bottle will last for a reasonable length of time.
    Perfect product to surprise Mum with this Mothers Day.

  2. Thank you Beauty and Lace for the offer to review Synergie Skin RetiFol.
    I absolutely love this product, I have seen such an improvement in my uneven skin tone and fine lines.
    I have been getting compliments on my skin from friends and they are wanting to know what miracle product I have been using. I like that it is dispensed by a pump so you get the right amount to use and it feels wonderful when you put it on your skin. I love that it is Australian made and the packaging is recyclable. I highly recommend this product to everyone.

  3. Thank you beauty and lace for allowing me to review Synergie Skin RetiFol.
    I had started getting very self conscious about my lines as I am about to turn 40 but then I started using the RetiFol.
    It has been amazing. My skin is lovely and soft and my lines have improved.
    I love that you only need one pump so it will last a long time. I highly recommend this product.

  4. Thankyou beauty and lace for allowing me to try this product, I’m absolutely thrilled with the results. My skin is softer and the fine lines have almost been eradicated. I can really feel the tingle when I apply and its great to be able to feel that something is happening

    My skin looks brighter and cleaner and its really helped with the excess oil that usually clogs my pores so easily especially over night. I would happily recommend this to anyone, even though the price point is a little higher than I would usually be comfortable with I would spend the money knowing that the product actually works.

