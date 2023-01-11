USER REVIEWS: Synergie Skin ReClaim

Synergie Skin first launched in 2005. It’s an Australian owned and made skincare brand, that’s recognised as a leader across the globe.

The brand prides itself on ethical, effective skincare that’s backed by science. Synergie Skin combines both naturally derived and laboratory synthesised ingredients.

If you’re looking for high-potency formulas that are recommended by skincare experts, add Synergie Skin to your daily routine. The products in the range are cruelty free and responsibly sourced.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are testing ReClaim, an age-defying moisturiser from Synergie Skin. And, it’s a bestseller for good reason.

It’s packed with skin-loving ingredients, including Lapacho Bark Extract, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-38, and EPS 3. The results? A hydration boost that helps to lift, firm, and smooth tired skin.

The product stimulates collagen, helping to reverse the signs of ageing over time. Whether you’ve got dry skin, or you’re looking to combat fine lines and wrinkles, this one is for you. RRP $149.00.

What do our members think? You can read their feedback in the comment section below, or you can add your own review.