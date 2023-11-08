USER REVIEWS: Skin Virtue Pure Nourish Hydrating Solution

BEAUTY SKIN USER REVIEWS

November 6, 2023
This month, 50 of our members are testing the new Pure Nourish Hydrating Solution from Skin Virtue.

This is a toner with superpowers! It’s more like a liquid serum than a traditional toner, and not only does it help repair ageing skin, but it also strengthens the skin’s function, offering hydration and revitalising dull skin through gentle exfoliation.

This anti-ageing, triple-action hydrating toner provides nourishing properties that help strengthen the skin’s function for a healthier-looking and more radiant complexion.

The toner contains advanced anti-ageing technologies that help reduce the visible appearance of wrinkles and fine lines (yes, it really does!) while antioxidants support the skin’s natural reparative process from environmental damage.

Active Ingredients

  • Glycine Soja Protein – Botanical Extract, Anti-Ageing, Skin-Soothing, Emollient, Antioxidant, Skin Replenishing
  • Superoxide Dismutase – Biotechnological, Anti-Ageing, Soothing Enzyme, Antioxidant
  • Rose Water – Botanical, Emollient, Antioxidant, Anti-bacterial, and Antiinflammatory, Refreshing, Tonifying
  • Hamamelis Water – Botanical Extract, Skin-Soothing, Antioxidant, Refreshing
  • Sodium Hyaluronate – Skin Replenishing, Skin Restoring, Moisturising, Antioxidant
  • Methylsilanol Mannuronate – Global Anti-Ageing, Emollient, Anti-Inflammatory
  • Saccharide Isomerate – Botanical Extract, Emollient, Moisturising, Skin Balancing, Skin-Soothing, Skin Replenishing
  • Panthenol – Vitamin, Moisturising, Humectant, Soothing

Skin Virtue founder Nina Gajic said: “This is easily one of my favourite products! Besides balancing the skin’s pH, it effortlessly delivers a potent dose of antioxidants, provides exceptional hydration, and offers gentle exfoliation for a radiant glow. Its benefits surpass those of other toners.”

You can apply the Pure Nourish Hydrating solution to your face and neck after cleansing, both morning and night.

It retails for $84 and can be found at www.skinvirtue.com.au

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members have been trialling the Pure Nourish Hydrating Solution. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

  1. Thanks to Skin Virtue for the opportunity to trial their Pure Nourish Hydrating Solution.

    This toner is the best product I have used in a very long time and after only a couple of weeks my skin is looking and definitely feeling better as well as feeling a lot more hydrated all day.

    I’m also finding that the fine lines around my eyes and mouth are reducing and my skin just looks better. Friends have commented my new glow and I have to agree!

    I definitely recommend Skin Virtues Pure Nourish Hydrating Solution to everyone – its fabulous!
    Thanks once again for the opportunity to try this wonderful product.

  2. Skin Virtue have the most amazing products! I was lucky enough to be chosen to trial this new product Pure Nourish Hydrating Solution and already it is reducing those pesky fine lines from around my eyes and keeping me look fresh all day.

    My skin has a a new plumper look and it feels so fresh all day. Just love all the products from Skin Virtue and this compliments other products they sell.

    A must for any skin regime if you want to keep a more youthful look about yourself. I recommend Skin Virtue hydrating solution to everyone.

  3. I had trialled the Skin Virtue exfoliating scrub and mask and loved it so was very excited to trial the Pure Nourish Hydrating Solution. I have ageing dry skin with lots of fine lines and wrinkles so was keen to see if the solution lived up to its claim that it will “help reduce the visible appearance of wrinkles and fine lines”. Well I have been using the solution morning and night after cleansing my skin with the exfoliating scrub and I really DO feel the difference in my skin. Love the spray bottle as it is so much easier to apply than cremes and my skin just soaks up the spray and feels refreshed. My skin is softer, more hydrated and less aged looking. Time will tell if the wrinkles and lines reduce but as I already feel the difference in elasticity I’m sure it will.
    Thank you Beauty and Lace and Skin Virtue another wonderful skin care product.

  4. A toner is often used to hydrate and clarify the skin so that it is ‘prepped’ for other serums, treatments and moisturisers. – quite the process! However Skin Virtue Pure Nourish Hydrating Solution already contains lots of the anti-aging ingredients and antioxidants found in those products, and seems to do all that moisturising and nourishing on its own. So I found it a great ‘one stop’ skin revitalising product .

    I used it morning and night after cleansing. It definitely helped to deep clean my face and remove any last traces of dirt, grime and impurities from my skin. And the beneficial hydrating ingredients in it, including Rose and Hamamelis water and Sodium Hyaluronate (Hyaluronic Acid) are easily absorbed and made my skin feel more hydrated, soothed and refreshed.

    It was also really nice to do a quick spritz on the face during the hot, steamy days that we have had recently. I can definitely see myself using this quite regularly, especially during summer! A very nice product.

  5. On my first application of this toner, I could see a glow to my skin so was looking forward to longer use. I have used toners since my 20s so interested to see how this product feels as I am older now.

    Skin looks much clearer and it feels so hydrated, clean & refreshed. The toner has certainly helped reduce pore’s and my skin looks so much brighter. Skin also feels smooth and soft. It’s non fragrant so nothing to annoy sensitive noses. I have used morning and night for a while now and am totally impressed with the results.

    With hot weather in Qld, I tend to put the container into the fridge and it feels fabulous. This toner is also in a spray container so I would just spray onto a cotton pad and apply to my skin.

    Thank you Beauty & Lace & Skin Virtue for allowing me to trial this product. It is absolutely beautiful for my dry, sensitive skin. Would highly recommend.

  6. In the past, toners were harsh astringents that stung the skin when applying, now they are used to cleanse and benefit the skins appearance by using key ingredients to hydrate and help with anti-aging.

    I use toners as part of my evening skincare routine, applying to a freshly washed face and making sure it absorbs completely before continuing with the of the rest of my skincare regimen. After using this anti-ageing, triple-action hydrating toner I found my skin to be more supple and feeling refreshed and clean from any residue left from my cleanser.

    Long term use I feel this advanced toner will help close pores, tighten cell gaps, and reduce fine lines as well as reducing the penetration of impurities and environmental contaminants into the skin.

    The only negative I found was the spray came out too fast and sharp on my face, instead of spraying it directly on my face I apply a small amount to a cotton ball and gently blot on my face.

    To make this toner usage effective, I used Skin Virtues Pure Exfoliating Mask in conjunction, and it is doing absolute wonders for my skin.

    Active Ingredients: Glycine Soja Protein, Superoxide Dismutase, Rose Water, Hamamelis Water, Sodium Hyaluronate, Methylsilanol Mannuronate, Saccharide Isomerate and Panthenol.

    The product goes a long way and will last a long time, it is well worth the cost.

    Skin Virtues Pure Nourish Hydrating Solution is heaven sent. I highly recommend.

    Thank you, Beauty and Lace and Skin Virtue, for the opportunity to trial and review.

    1. Hi Melissa, thanks for the review. Our toners go beyond simply toning the skin, they are more like a liquid serum, so glad you noticed and are loving it. In regards to the spray, it should be a fine mist spray, thanks for flagging that, will follow that up.

  7. What a lovely product, and so easy to use. I’ve been spritzing it after I’ve used Skin Virtue Pure Exfoliating Mask, which is marvellous. So the combination of the Mask plus the Skin Virtue Pure Nourish Hydrating Solution makes my skin feel like a million dollars. It brightens and smooths the skin, and it doesn’t seem like I need a further application of a serum or moisturiser – it does the complete job for me. And such a lovely, light-feeling spray! it doesn’t feel heavy or cloggy, just light and natural, a really refreshing solution to spritz. My skin hasn’t looked this good for a while, and I’m in the older skin range, so that’s been a nice bonus.

    Thankyou Beauty & Lace and Skin Virtue for the opportunity to trial your lovely product.

  8. Thank you Beauty and Lace for the offer to review the Skin Virtue Pure Nourish Hydrating Solution.

    I absolutely loved this product. It made my skin feel so nice and moisturised. I have used toners in the past but found this one amazing. I preferred to spray it on a cotton ball and then wipe it on my face instead of spraying it straight on my face. I found a difference with the look of my skin and have had a few friends and family comment on how great skin looked. I love the glow it gives me and would recommend it to everybody.

  9. I love to give new produts a real workout! I started by cleansing in the shower, and spritzing with the Skin Virtue Nourish Solution. I then applied my usual serums and creams.
    During The day, I would spritz again, for added hydration.
    When going out one night, I followed my usual routine, but then spritzed over my full face of makeup, a bit like a setting lotion. My makeup stayed looking fresh and dewy all night.
    It is a wonderful product, and my super sensitive skin, which is trying to cope with the rigors of cancer treatment, just drank it in after every spray.
    The ingredients work synergistically, to calm, soothe, nourish, balance and hydrate the skin, all in the one easy to use spray. They also have an anti inflammatory and antioxidant ingredients, making this incredible spray suitable for the most sensitive of skins.
    One light spritz and let your skin drink it in, or spray and smooth over, the choice is yours.
    The smell is fresh and natural, and as it is a humectant, it draws moisture to the skin, and holds it there, helping to plump those fine lines and wrinkles with hydrating nourishment.
    I love the Skin Virtue Exfoliating Mask, and this nourishing and hydrating spray solution is the perfect product accompaniment. My skin is just loving both products, and I cant wait to try more.
    Thank you Beauty & Lace, and Skin Virtue for the opportunity to trial these first class skin care products.

  10. Thank you so much Skin Virtue and Beauty and Lace for this fabulous opportunity, I feel so fortunate to also review the Skin Virtue Pure Nourish Hydrating Solution, what a win/win combination.

    My new daily regime is now complete, first using the Skin Virtue Pure Exfoliating Mask, followed by the Skin Virtue Pure Nourish Hydrating Solution, the fine mist instantly soaks into my skin, my face feels as fresh as a daisy. It’s smooth, it feels polished, my face is glowing, my face feels and looks plumper, and it’s not only me that is noticing that my wrinkles are less noticeable, but my friends are also commenting.

    You can feel the active ingredients actually working, it absorbs quickly into my skin, my skin drinks it up, my face feels dewy and moisturised, and it doesn’t leave my face feeling greasy at all. A little bit goes a long way, making this a very affordable product to add to your beauty chest, you cannot go wrong with any products in the Skin Virtue range, the results speak for themselves.

  11. Thank you so much for the opportunity to trial the Skin Virtue Pure Nourish Hydrating Solution . I have very sensitive skin and so normally do not use a toner . I was rather tentative , expecting a skin eruption so for a few days I spritzed frequently on my rough dry garden weary hands – what an amazing difference !!! My hands started to gently exfoliate some of the dry skin and they started to look soft and fresh even after just a week . So I summoned the courage and started on my dry face skin . What a relief – no eruptions . This product is so gentle and refreshing on my face so I have been using it for a hydrating pick me up during the day . Not too sure about the wrinkles yet but I am hopeful for at least some change as I continue to use the product . Definitely though I have noticed positive changes to the skin texture.

    1. Hi Carla, our entire range is designed for sensitive skin concerns, so glad you loved it. I too use it on my hands, it helps to instantly smooth them out! Another little tip, if you get dry skin on your feet from your sandals rubbing this spray is amazing. It’s moisturising with no effort, I often spray my feet too 🙂

  12. I’ve had the pleasure of trialling Skin Virtue’s Pure Nourish Hydrating Solution for a couple of weeks now. This is a very different product to so many of the usual “toners” that can feel harsh, this is a delight, it makes my skin feel refreshed, hydrated, and ready for the day. This is not surprising when you realise what terrific anti-ageing ingredients are in this product including antioxidants.

    I’m looking forward to seeing how long the product lasts (I’m using it twice a day) and I’m sure my skin will feel the benefit as we head into the hot Queensland summer.

    Thank you to Beauty & Lace and Skin Virtue for the opportunity to try this terrific product.

    1. It’s more of a liquid serum that tones than skin than a classic toner, that’s why we call them solutions not toners. So glad you’re loving it Jacky and thanks for the review x

  13. Thanks to Skin Virtue for the opportunity to trial their Pure Nourish Hydrating Solution, as well as Beauty and Lace.

    Wow!! What another amazing product from Skin Virtue!! I use this twice a day and my face is looking amazing :). I also use on really hot days just to keep the look.

  14. I found the Skin Virtue Pure Nourish Hydrating Solution did everthing it claims.
    It certainly had a wonderful hydrating effect. Containing a powerful blend of antioxidants and anti aging qualities, I found it a lovely product.
    I used this (and continue to) first thing in the morning and at night. I used a make-up round and using the pump action container, I moistened the round. (Usually 4-5 pumps) and applied gently.
    I could certainly, and even now notice a moistness in my skin, and somehow feel my face and neck have a softer look.
    The package is white with a silver band at the base and it’s easy to see what it contains.
    The pump bottle is large, contents being 150ml, a product produced in Sydney, this has a very pleasant subtle scent. It is very natural and ideal for sensitive skins.

    My thanks to Beautyandlace and Skin Virtue for the lovely trial.

  15. Such a wonderful product that is so easy and convenient to use with just a few sprays on face and neck, it is so much easier that trying to cup liquid toner in my hand to put on my face and not spill.
    I felt an instant firmness to my skin and use it morning and night without any sensativity and it’s good to know there are beautiful products out there that are kind to my skin.
    Highly recommended and many thanks!

    1. Hi Cindy, all of our products are designed for sensitive skin, love how you described it as kind to your skin, so happy you loved it and thanks for the review x

  16. Thank you for the Skin Virtue Pure Nourish Hydrating Solution toner to try.

    The spray makes it very easy to apply and the container size is ample. It is an easier way to apply moisture. I have been using this in conjunction with the Skin Virtue cleanser, and can definitely feel my skin is softer. My facial redness has calmed down a bit my face appears to be smoother with less fine lines.

    I would definitely recommend Skin Virtue, especially the cleanser and toner.

  17. The Skin Virtue Pure Nourish Hydrating Solution toner, which is dispensed through a pump spray, has proved to be highly effective.

    The pump spray application makes it convenient to use. After application, there’s a slight tingling sensation, but my skin subsequently feels incredibly soft, well-nourished, and velvety smooth. It feels thoroughly hydrated and rejuvenated.

    Thank you very much Skin Virtue and Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to try this wonderful product. I wholeheartedly endorse it for individuals of all skin types and ages.

  18. Thank you so much to Skin Virtue and Beauty and Lace for allowing me to try Skin Virtue Pure Nourish Hydrating Solution Toner.
    It was so nice to use. I gave spent years trying to find products to use on my sensitive skin. This toner was a definite winner and I am so thankful to have finally found a product that works so well on my skin and I will definitely keep buying it. Thank you so much.

    1. Hi Stacey, I hear you! this is why I created Skin Virtue, our entire range is suitable for sensitive skin concerns. Every single product. Thanks for the review x

  19. Thank you for this trial opportunity.

    I regularly buy and use toners for my skin as they help hydrate, clean and refresh my skin any time of day.

    The Skin Virtue Pure Nourish Hydrating Solution is a Toning and Anti-Aging spray.

    When I first used it, I think I was using only 2 to 3 sprays and that seemed okay to use, but then I figured out that about 4 to 5 sprays and saturating the cotton pad makes it much easier and more effective to use. It felt mild and easy on my skin.

    I used this morning and night and I noticed that even after cleansing my face in the evening, and using another skin toning lotion before this, I had some dirt and grime in the cotton pad after using this. So it must be taking off more of the deep dirt and grime.

    It is a whitish liquid with no fragrance and was gentle and very mild and soothing on my skin. I enjoyed using it and am hoping it will make my skin look better after continual use.

    I recommend this if you want a gentle and soothing toning liquid to keep your skin cleansed and hydrated.

    1. Hi Sarah, thank you for the review, the salicylic acid in this toner will help to unclog pores, it allow trapped oils to come to the surface, this may be the excess dirt and grime you mention. Essentially your cleanser should be removing the daily build up of makeup, SPF, dirt and grime and your toning solutions should be regulating the skin’s pH and addressing any concerns with added actives.

  20. Thanks to Skin Virtue for the opportunity to trial their Pure Nourish Hydrating Solution.
    I have not had much experience with using toners previously so needed to do a little research on when to use this in my skincare routine.
    After showering, I would apply 3-4 sprays to my skin (face and neck) before applying serums and moisturisers. The product itself was cool and light to apply, and left my skin feeling well hydrated. As I have sensitive skin which is prone to some dryness, the toner didn’t affect my skin and seemed to help improve the look and feel.
    At times I would also use it following Skin Virtue’s Pure Exfoliating Mask and would recommend both products as part of a skin care routine, especially for those with sensitive skin.

