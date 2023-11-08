USER REVIEWS: Skin Virtue Pure Nourish Hydrating Solution

Click to rate this product! [Total: 6 Average: 4.8 ]

This month, 50 of our members are testing the new Pure Nourish Hydrating Solution from Skin Virtue.

This is a toner with superpowers! It’s more like a liquid serum than a traditional toner, and not only does it help repair ageing skin, but it also strengthens the skin’s function, offering hydration and revitalising dull skin through gentle exfoliation.

This anti-ageing, triple-action hydrating toner provides nourishing properties that help strengthen the skin’s function for a healthier-looking and more radiant complexion.

The toner contains advanced anti-ageing technologies that help reduce the visible appearance of wrinkles and fine lines (yes, it really does!) while antioxidants support the skin’s natural reparative process from environmental damage.

Active Ingredients

Glycine Soja Protein – Botanical Extract, Anti-Ageing, Skin-Soothing, Emollient, Antioxidant, Skin Replenishing

Superoxide Dismutase – Biotechnological, Anti-Ageing, Soothing Enzyme, Antioxidant

Rose Water – Botanical, Emollient, Antioxidant, Anti-bacterial, and Antiinflammatory, Refreshing, Tonifying

Hamamelis Water – Botanical Extract, Skin-Soothing, Antioxidant, Refreshing

Sodium Hyaluronate – Skin Replenishing, Skin Restoring, Moisturising, Antioxidant

Methylsilanol Mannuronate – Global Anti-Ageing, Emollient, Anti-Inflammatory

Saccharide Isomerate – Botanical Extract, Emollient, Moisturising, Skin Balancing, Skin-Soothing, Skin Replenishing

Panthenol – Vitamin, Moisturising, Humectant, Soothing

Skin Virtue founder Nina Gajic said: “This is easily one of my favourite products! Besides balancing the skin’s pH, it effortlessly delivers a potent dose of antioxidants, provides exceptional hydration, and offers gentle exfoliation for a radiant glow. Its benefits surpass those of other toners.”

You can apply the Pure Nourish Hydrating solution to your face and neck after cleansing, both morning and night.

It retails for $84 and can be found at www.skinvirtue.com.au

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members have been trialling the Pure Nourish Hydrating Solution. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.