USER REVIEWS: Skin Virtue Pure Exfoliating Mask

Right now, some of our lucky Beauty and Lace Club members are testing the Pure Exfoliating Mask from Skin Virtue. Before we get to their reviews, let’s take a minute to learn more about it.

Dubbed as a “hero product” the Exfoliating Mask will be a game changer in your skincare routine.

Used once or twice a week, the gentle exfoliation will revitalize dull skin.

Not only will it work on those dead skin cells, but the mask is also soothing, anti-inflammatory, and circulation-boosting.

The Pure Exfoliating Mask is packed with eco-friendly granules and a selection of proven ingredients. These include:

Pumice Powder

Sage Extract

Bisabolol

Panthenol

Squalane

Skin Virtue’s founder Nina Gijac says, “It’s not just a mask; it’s a radiance-restoring treatment that addresses issues like dead skin cells, dehydration, ageing, uneven skin tone and texture, lacklustre appearance and compromised skin barrier function.”

If you want to learn more about Nina and the Skin Virtue brand, check out this interview.

You can apply the Exfoliating Mask to your face and neck, gently massaging it into your skin. It should be used after your cleanser, and rinsed off with lukewarm water.

It’s a simple product with ingredients that work. The mask retails for $68 and can be found at www.skinvirtue.com.au

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members have been testing the Skin Virtue Pure Exfoliating Mask. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.