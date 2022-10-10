USER REVIEWS: OPI Nail Polish in Midnight Mantra (Amazon AU)

Looking for a long-lasting nail polish? Our go-to is OPI, a brand that’s been operating since 1981.

Put the Midnight Mantra on your shopping list, because it’s a shade that will make your nails stand out for all the right reasons. It’s a dark navy créme that’ll complement any outfit.

Midnight Mantra is a vibrant, bold hue, from the Fall Wonders Collection. The nail polish itself is high quality and long lasting. You’ll get a gel-like finish from the comfort of your own home.

The OPI Midnight Mantra is available now on Amazon Australia, and if you have a Prime Membership you’ll get free shipping with no minimum spend. Plus, it can be in your hands (and on your nails), in as little as two days.

It’s priced under $20, which is cheaper than a manicure. And, it has been a 4.5 star rating from shoppers.

Want to grab a bottle for yourself? Shop Midnight Mantra in Amazon Australia’s beauty department.

