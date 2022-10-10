USER REVIEWS: OPI Nail Polish in Midnight Mantra (Amazon AU)

BEAUTY BEAUTY CHICK CHAT Nails OPI

October 5, 2022
Looking for a long-lasting nail polish? Our go-to is OPI, a brand that’s been operating since 1981.

Put the Midnight Mantra on your shopping list, because it’s a shade that will make your nails stand out for all the right reasons. It’s a dark navy créme that’ll complement any outfit.

Midnight Mantra is a vibrant, bold hue, from the Fall Wonders Collection. The nail polish itself is high quality and long lasting. You’ll get a gel-like finish from the comfort of your own home.

The OPI Midnight Mantra is available now on Amazon Australia, and if you have a Prime Membership you’ll get free shipping with no minimum spend. Plus, it can be in your hands (and on your nails), in as little as two days.

It’s priced under $20, which is cheaper than a manicure. And, it has been a 4.5 star rating from shoppers.

Want to grab a bottle for yourself? Shop Midnight Mantra in Amazon Australia’s beauty department.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are testing this product. You can read their thoughts in the comments section below, or add your own review.

  1. Thanks to beauty & Lace and OPI for the opportunity to try this gorgeous Midnight Mantra nail polish. I have always had a huge case of brand envy when it comes to OPI nail polish and was so excited to try it out. Midnight Mantra is a dark but beautiful shade that left me impressed with the end result and I have gotten a lot of compliments on it by friends and family. The ease of application and fast drying has made this a new favourite in my nail polish collection.

  2. Thank you Beauty and Lace for the offer to review the Opi nail polish. I was very excited to try it because I usually wear lighter colours because my nails are short. I absolutely loved it and have had many compliments. I also found it lasted longer than other brands and my nails seem stronger and are not breaking. I would definitely recommend it and love the colour.

  3. I am always chasing nail polishes, gels and decorations (I could really start a shop!), so I was stoked to be chosen for this trial!
    The Opi nail polish glides on so smoothy and has great coverage – I didn’t have to paint and paint for each coat, just one layer of 2 coats had me covered! Had it on so far for 4 days and it still looks freshly applied! I wear gloves constantly at work and my hands are always being washed when they are out of gloves, so loving the durability of this, and the gorgeous colour!!

    Would definitely recommend the brand and colour! Thanks for letting me trial and review!

    1. Thanks for the chance to review the OPI nail polish, midnight mantra. While not normally a colour I would wear, it is a beautiful dark blue. Easy to put on and glossy. I did my toes as Im not the neatest so I can see my mistakes as it is dark, but they were fixed easily. I only have put one coat on as the coverage was quite generous. Lovely, thank you. ( my daughter wants to use it now)

  4. Thank you for the chance to trial and review this gorgeous nail polish. I wear nail polish most of the time and this one is an absolute winner! It is thick and smooth and shiny – I love the colour! After several days there are no chips, which is something I’ve never found with other brands. I will continue to be a fan and recommend it to friends 🙂

  5. I wasn’t a big fan of the midnight mantra colour. This is one of OPI’s new autumn colours for USA release. It’s a very dark blue almost black. I loved how easily the polish went on and one coat was enough to thoroughly cover me nails and leave a beautiful shine. The polish dried quickly and with the one coat coverage it makes a great nail polish for when you’re in a rush. The polish is extremely chip resistant and after eight days there was only a slight chipping at the tips of my nails. This would have probably lasted longer if I applied two coats. I removed the polish after eight days and it wasn’t as hard to remove as I had envisioned although it did leave a very slight (barely noticeable) stain on my nails. I wouldn’t personally buy this colour but I will be purchasing some nice pastel OPI shades for spring/summer. Highly recommended. I love it and my daughter also loves it.

  6. Thank you Beauty and Lace, OPI and Amazon for the chance to try this gorgeous nail polish.
    Both my daughter and I have been wearing this nail polish all week. She is a piano teacher which is usually hard on nail polish. With just one coat she still has no chips. No chips for me either and I’ve been typing and washing dishes all week.
    I found this an easy polish to apply and the finish is really nice with a gorgeous shine that lightens the midnight blue colour. I will be looking out for other colours in this OPI range to add to my nail polish collection now.

  7. Thanks for the opportunity to trial this polish. OPI is a favourite of mine but I haven’t purchased one for quite a while. I already owned the step 1 and 3 polish so I used these together with this polish. It was pretty easy to apply but I did find it quite thick so it was hard to get thin coats. The coverage was great though. The colour looked different in different lights, and went from almost black navy inside to a dark blue in sunny light. Unfortunately I noticed one chip on day 2. However no more until after day 4 when the ends started to wear down a little on some nails and chip. I removed it on day 8 as it looked too damaged, and this was a bit messy due to the dark colour. It didn’t last as long as I hoped (or they advertise) but I would still purchase another colour to try as it was fairly good.

