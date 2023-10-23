USER REVIEWS: Olay Luminous Niacinamide + Hyaluon Gel Serum

Click to rate this product! [Total: 5 Average: 4.6 ]

Some of our lucky members have been testing the Olay Luminous Hyaluron + Niacinamide Gel Serum. The product is from a new collection that’s been designed for dull and dehydrated skin.

The Luminous Niacinamide + Hyaluon range is clinically proven. In a recent trial, participants said their skin felt instantly hydrated and the effect locked in four times longer than other skincare products. The hydration also lasted up to 24 hours.*

There are two key ingredients in the range. The first is Niacinamide, a highly pure form of Vitamin B3. It’s for strength and hydration.

The second is Hyaluronic Acid, another wonder ingredient whose superpower is hydration. This is what helps give your skin that dewy, plump look.

Now, the Luminous Hyaluron + Niacinamide Gel Serum is a concentrated product for skin that needs a boost. It can be used on most skin types, plus it’s lightweight and feels comfortable on your face.

The RRP for this beauty is RRP $59.99.

*Hydrates longer vs Olay control formula. In-vivo study, US, 2021

