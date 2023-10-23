BEAUTY FACE

USER REVIEWS: Olay Luminous Niacinamide + Hyaluon Gel Serum

October 19, 2023
lace
4 Comments
Click to rate this product!
[Total: 5 Average: 4.6]

Some of our lucky members have been testing the Olay Luminous Hyaluron + Niacinamide Gel Serum. The product is from a new collection that’s been designed for dull and dehydrated skin.

The Luminous Niacinamide + Hyaluon range is clinically proven. In a recent trial, participants said their skin felt instantly hydrated and the effect locked in four times longer than other skincare products. The hydration also lasted up to 24 hours.*

There are two key ingredients in the range. The first is Niacinamide, a highly pure form of Vitamin B3. It’s for strength and hydration.

The second is Hyaluronic Acid, another wonder ingredient whose superpower is hydration. This is what helps give your skin that dewy, plump look.

Now, the Luminous Hyaluron + Niacinamide Gel Serum is a concentrated product for skin that needs a boost. It can be used on most skin types, plus it’s lightweight and feels comfortable on your face.

The RRP for this beauty is RRP $59.99.

*Hydrates longer vs Olay control formula. In-vivo study, US, 2021

A selection of our members are testing the Olay Luminous Hyaluron + Niacinamide Gel Serum. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

You May Also Like:

Garnier BB Cream Oil Free
Dermalogica Skin Hydrating Masque
Dr LeWinn's Synergise
Ultraceuticals Picks for Winter

4 thoughts on “USER REVIEWS: Olay Luminous Niacinamide + Hyaluon Gel Serum

  1. Olay Luminous Hyaluron + Niacinamide Gel Serum is a gentle yet effective ‘tonic’ for your skin. It is light-weight, non-sticky and quickly absorbed, and it certainly makes your your skin feel soft and dewy. I used it daily and was pleased with how lovely it felt to use and how smooth my skin felt, ( even my husband commented!)

    It contains hyaluronic acid which boosts hydration to the skin through its ability to hold moisture and is also said to improve skin elasticity ( helping reduce fine lines and wrinkles). This when combined with niacinamide, also known as Vitamin B3, strengthens the skin barrier whilst moisturizing and nourishing the skin.

    I was also reassured that unlike a lot of serums, Olay Luminous Hyaluron + Niacinamide Gel Serum is made without parabens, sulphates, phthalates, mineral oils or synthetic dyes and has been dermatologist tested. All big pluses!

    Olay Luminous Hyaluron + Niacinamide Gel Serum is certainly a new product I will be adding to my beauty regime.

    Reply

  2. I was excited to try Olay Luminous Niacinamide + Hyaluronic Gel Serum
    As I love olay products! The gel serum was the perfect light weight product to wear under my makeup, no over powering smell and it absorbed easily. My skin definitely felt more hydrated and sl8ghtly plumper while using this product and it’s the perfect addition to my daily skincare routine. The only downside is the applicator, it was hard to get a usuable amount out and I feel this product would be better served with normal pump style dispenser.

    Reply

  3. Olay Luminous Hyaluron +Niacinamide Gel Serum is another of this wonderful Brands Skin Care Range that is a lovely product.
    You only need a small amount, sadly the dispenser didn’t seem to be working properly on mine as the amount that came out was so minimal I had to keep pumping to try to get a usable amount out.
    When I did, it smoothed on easily, absorbed quickly and left no oily greasy film on my skin, very subtle aroma that is not overpowering.
    My skin felt lovely and fresh after using this product.

    Reply

  4. Thank you Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to review the ‘Olay Luminous Hyaluron + Niacinamide’ Gel serum.

    I have been testing this product two times a day in place of my usual serum and let’s just say, I will be replacing my former serum with this one. Yes, it’s that good!

    This Olay Serum instantly made my complexion dewy, hydrated, plump and refreshed.
    With its ultra modern sleek bottle and dispenser, easy to read directions, the perfect amount can be dispensed and goes a long way. With a couple of pumps, I covered my full face and neck. The formula is so lightweight and non-greasy and absorbs in an instant. I have never known a serum to be so lightweight and easily absorbed, that packs a punch in terms of instant results. I have skin on the drier side and I found the Niacinamide combined with the Hyaluron makes a very effective combination in skin tone and evenness. I could see and feel visible results in my skin after only a few weeks of use.
    The only downside I found, would be the applicator can be a little problematic to use, sometimes it required a bit of pumping to get it going, however this was a minor issue.

    I look forward to purchasing another bottle when this one runs out.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *