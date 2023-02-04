USER REVIEWS: Olay Luminous Niacinamide + AHA

Olay has done the research and spent the last ten years developing a range that gives you the benefits of both Niacinamide and AHA.

Niacinamide is a type of Vitamin B3 that’s packed with essential vitamins. It’s for fine lines, wrinkles, and enlarged pores.

AHA stands for Alpha Hydroxy Acid. It’s water-soluable, and a game-changer for dry skin that needs a moisture boost.

Traditionally, skincare products usually contain either Niacinade or AHA. However, Olay has found a way for both to work together.



The result? Two hardworking products that can change your complexion. The Olay Niacinamide + AHA Moisturiser and Super Serum can leave your skin looking smoother, clearer, and brighter.

You may even notice a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The range has been through clinical trials, with positive results.

Olay Niacinamide + AHA range is best suited to those with dry, normal, or oily skin.

Olay Luminous Niacinamide + AHA Moisturiser RRP $59.99

Olay Luminous Niacinamide + AHA Super Serum RRP $59.99

You can buy the shop the range at Priceline, Chemist Warehouse and Coles.

So, what do real people think? A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members have been testing the Olay Luminous Niacinamide + AHA Moisturiser. You can read their feedback in the comments section below, or add your own review.