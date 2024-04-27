USER REVIEWS: Ohh My Glo Tanning Range

Click to rate this product! [Total: 3 Average: 5 ]

Summer has come and gone, but the days of having a natural sun-kissed glow have not. With so many people being sceptical about self-tanners due to less desirable products on the market that give you a terrible experience with leaving your skin streaky, stinky, and orange including stained clothing and sheets you need not look any further.

Ohh My Glo’s Tan Mousse, Self-Tan Setting Spray and Tanning Glove is the tan in a can that delivers. After exfoliating the night before, I dispensed a fair amount of the mousse into the glove provided and rubbed it all over in circular motions.

The application was seamless, and the mousse felt lovely and moisturising when I first spread it across my skin — thanks to the ingredient list.

I was amazed how the green base tan counteracted the pink and red undertones of my skin which is something I have never experienced before. The colour gives a gorgeous beautiful golden bronze natural-looking tan that is not too obvious to be fake, and not too faint to be unnoticeable.

It looked like I had been on holiday soaking up the sun. Due to the mousse being unscented and odour-eliminating it had a pleasant, clean smell that I enjoyed.

The overall glow lasted 10 days sticking to my usual post-tan routine of frequent moisturising. As I entered the twelfth day it got slightly patchy, but that is to be expected. I feel using the setting spray made an enormous difference which was impressive.

The Setting Spray is nice and light and soaked into my skin without leaving it feeling sticky, wet, or slimy. I loved how it dried and locked in the tan mousse super quick — so much so I was able to wear white clothing within 30 minutes of application. It made an enormous difference giving the tan a long-lasting effect with an amazing all-over glow, the watermelon scent is divine.

I especially like that the product range is made in Australia, including the can.

The products are infused with Australian native Kakadu plum extract, Aloe Vera, Argan Oil, and Strawberry seed, and all free of nasty preservatives, toxins, and contaminants.

I absolutely adore the Tan mousse with the Setting Spray and have received compliments since using it, my skin looks like a glowing goddess Queen and not an Oompa Loompa! I highly recommend it.

Thank you to Zoe the founder of Ohh My Glo for the opportunity to test and review. You can shop the range here.

