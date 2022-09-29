USER REVIEWS: Lucas Papaw Ointment

For most of us, Lucas’ Papaw Ointment needs no introduction. It’s a multi-use product that is a staple in beauty cabinets throughout Australia. In fact, it’s been a family favorite for more than 110 years.

Lucas’ Papaw Ointment is made with fresh fermented Australian papaw. This wonder product is packed with skin-loving vitamins including vitamins A, C, and E.

What can you use Lucas’ Papaw Ointment for? First, it’s the only lip balm you’ll ever need. It’s moisturising and won’t leave your lips feeling dry or cracked.

You can use it for ultra-dry or chapped areas of your skin, including elbows and knees, for an instant pick-me-up. Plus, it can help with minor sunburn, grazes, nappy rash, and dermatitis.

You can even use a tiny amount of Lucas’ Papaw to tame your hair.

This topical ointment is soothing and nourishing, and will help combat skin dryness caused by summer air conditioning.

A little goes a long way, so it’s good value for money.

Lucas’ Papaw Ointment comes in two sizes with a 25g squeeze tube or 75g jar. The tube is perfect for when you’re on the go, and will fit neatly in your handbag. The larger size is good for home use.

Lucas’ is an Australian company that operates in Brisbane. The product meets safety standards and is listed by the Therapeutic Goods Administration which regulates all medicines in Australia. You can learn more about the range here: www.lucaspapaw.com.au

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are testing the Lucas’ Papaw Ointment collection. You can read their thoughts in the comments section below, or add your own review.