September 18, 2022
lace
For most of us, Lucas’ Papaw Ointment needs no introduction. It’s a multi-use product that is a staple in beauty cabinets throughout Australia. In fact, it’s been a family favorite for more than 110 years.

Lucas’ Papaw Ointment is made with fresh fermented Australian papaw. This wonder product is packed with skin-loving vitamins including vitamins A, C, and E.

What can you use Lucas’ Papaw Ointment for? First, it’s the only lip balm you’ll ever need. It’s moisturising and won’t leave your lips feeling dry or cracked.

You can use it for ultra-dry or chapped areas of your skin, including elbows and knees, for an instant pick-me-up. Plus, it can help with minor sunburn, grazes, nappy rash, and dermatitis.

You can even use a tiny amount of Lucas’ Papaw to tame your hair.

This topical ointment is soothing and nourishing, and will help combat skin dryness caused by summer air conditioning.

A little goes a long way, so it’s good value for money.

Lucas’ Papaw Ointment comes in two sizes with a 25g squeeze tube or 75g jar. The tube is perfect for when you’re on the go, and will fit neatly in your handbag. The larger size is good for home use.

Lucas’ is an Australian company that operates in Brisbane. The product meets safety standards and is listed by the Therapeutic Goods Administration which regulates all medicines in Australia. You can learn more about the range here: www.lucaspapaw.com.au

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are testing the Lucas’ Papaw Ointment collection. You can read their thoughts in the comments section below, or add your own review.    

5 thoughts on “USER REVIEWS: Lucas Papaw Ointment

  1. This arrived very quickly.
    There was a pamplet of the History of Lucas’ Pawpaw included that was interesting to read.
    An Australian made and family owned product produced in Brisbane listed with the Australian Therapeutic Goods and Administration (TGA) that contains fresh fermented pawpaw.
    The 15g tube with the lip applicator is a perfect handbag size, while the 200g tub sits handily on my bathroom vanity.
    The ointment is a lovely glossy pale yellow with a subtle scent. Used for multiple minor cuts, abrasions, bruises, chapped lips, sun spots, site of splinter removal, puppy scratches insect bites and dry cracked elbows.
    Easy to apply, slight greasy feeling which is expected, does not transfer onto your clothing.
    Ointment soothes quickly and results are seen in a few days. Amazing product that had pride of place in my household and handbag.
    Thank you to Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to trial and review this wonderful product.

  2. I must be one of the few people that has never used PawPaw ointment but I will be telling everyone about it since trialling, thanks to Beauty and Lace Beauty Club.
    This ointment is so good for dry lips and rough dry heels which is what I trialled and used it on over the past 2 weeks. Over winter my lips have never been drier and cracked. I walk each morning and have used the ointment as a barrier on my lips and no more cracking or dry lips. It also provides a nice glossy look.
    My heels are also always dry but again a slathering of ointment and a pair of socks and my heels are incredibly smooth.
    This is an ointment so has a greasy feeling but it is easily absorbed and also easy to wipe off any excess on a towel.
    I will be keeping up this routine as well as using the ointment for burns, sores and any other ailment that appears. What a wonderful natural product. Highly recommended

  3. Lucas Pawpaw Ointment, where do I start? Amazing! I’ve used this product for over 10 years, mainly as my go to lip gloss but also over the years for babies’ nappy rash, superficial cuts and grazes, minor burns and – those dry summer heels!!! Lather a decent amount, cover with bed socks and damn, heels look and feel so much better!
    The texture is … nice, It’s not greasy, it’s thick’ish so a little goes a long way, absorbs well into skin leaving the affected area feeling softer.
    Thank you for including me in this review! 5/5 stars from me!

  4. Lucas Papaw Ointment has been a hit in our family.

    Being a sufferer of eczema I found the ointment soothing and gentle.I used it prior to gardening and any activity that I put gloves on to do. It definitely helped to stop my eczema itching and returning.

    A family member is undergoing chemo therapy and is suffering very cracked and dry lips.They found the small tube with the applicator easy to apply and the ointment relieving.

    Another plus is the long use by dates on the product and the bright red packaging is easy to find on the Chemist shelf.
    It is always wonderful to support a family run business making an Australian product.
    Thankyou for the opportunity to try this product.

  5. Lucas Papaw ointment is a locally produced in Queensland that has anti-bacterial and antimicrobial properties, and I was pleased to have the opportunity to test the current product. I have used Lucas Papaw ointment for several years and was interested to see if it has changed. I was delighted to discover that it still uses the same recipe produced over 100 years ago.
    Since I’ve had the product to test I’ve used it to help with itchy skin, as a lip balm and to help with minor burns. In each case it’s really helped. I can thoroughly recommend it. Its great to have a natural, locally produced product that I can trust.
    A little anecdote about this product: a few years ago, I was on a plane in the UK, as we were about to land and hit the UK winter both myself and the stranger sitting next to me reached for our Lucas Papaw ointment, laughed and guessed we were both Australian!
    Thank you to Beauty & Lace and Lucas Papaw for the opportunity to test this great product.

