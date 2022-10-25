USER REVIEWS: Keeko Oral Care

It’s time to shake up your toothbrushing routine with the range from Keeko Oral Care. The brand is Australian-owned and is doing things a little differently.

The products contain natural ingredients and are vegan and cruelty-free. Plus, they’re certified plastic neutral and most of the packaging is recyclable.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are testing two innovations from Keeko Oral Care. Before we get to their reviews, here’s a rundown of each product:

Keeko Super Clean Teeth Whitening Toothpaste

First, we have the Keeko Super Clean Teeth Whitening Toothpaste. It was created by dental experts and comes with botanical and mineral ingredients that are safe for sensitive teeth and gums.

Some of the key ingredients include:

Activated Charcoal

Coconut Oil

Peppermint Oil

Tea Tree Oil

Diatomaceous Earth

This earth-friendly toothpaste polishes and whitens your teeth. You’ll get fresh breath, and it also works to combat plaque and tartar. Everything you’d expect from a toothpaste – without any nasty additions or artificial colors.

There’s no fluoride, and the tube is recyclable.

A 100ml tube has an RRP of $16.95.

Coconut Tooth Floss

Next, is the cutely named Keeko Coconut Tooth Floss. It’s a coconut wax floss that’s gentle on sensitive gums. There’s no fluff, and it’s strong enough to maneuver between your teeth.

Why coconut oil? It’s a natural antimicrobial treatment that’ll soothe as it cleans. And, it has a subtle coconut flavour to make toothbrushing a more enjoyable experience. It comes in a convenient case for flossing on the go, and it’s vegan.

We all know we need to floss, but now you’ll want to, with this hardworking, natural alternative.

The Coconut Tooth Floss from Keeko has an RRP of $9.95.

You can learn more about the range of shop at Keeko Oral Care.

So, what do our members think of Keeko Oral Care? You can read their honest reviews in the comments section below. If you’ve tried the products, join in the conversation!