USER REVIEWS: Keeko Oral Care

October 18, 2022
lace
5 Comments

It’s time to shake up your toothbrushing routine with the range from Keeko Oral Care. The brand is Australian-owned and is doing things a little differently.

The products contain natural ingredients and are vegan and cruelty-free. Plus, they’re certified plastic neutral and most of the packaging is recyclable.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are testing two innovations from Keeko Oral Care. Before we get to their reviews, here’s a rundown of each product:

Keeko Super Clean Teeth Whitening Toothpaste

First, we have the Keeko Super Clean Teeth Whitening Toothpaste. It was created by dental experts and comes with botanical and mineral ingredients that are safe for sensitive teeth and gums.

Some of the key ingredients include:

  • Activated Charcoal
  • Coconut Oil
  • Peppermint Oil
  • Tea Tree Oil
  • Diatomaceous Earth

This earth-friendly toothpaste polishes and whitens your teeth. You’ll get fresh breath, and it also works to combat plaque and tartar. Everything you’d expect from a toothpaste – without any nasty additions or artificial colors.

There’s no fluoride, and the tube is recyclable.

A 100ml tube has an RRP of $16.95.

Coconut Tooth Floss

Next, is the cutely named Keeko Coconut Tooth Floss. It’s a coconut wax floss that’s gentle on sensitive gums. There’s no fluff, and it’s strong enough to maneuver between your teeth.

Why coconut oil? It’s a natural antimicrobial treatment that’ll soothe as it cleans. And, it has a subtle coconut flavour to make toothbrushing a more enjoyable experience. It comes in a convenient case for flossing on the go, and it’s vegan.

We all know we need to floss, but now you’ll want to, with this hardworking, natural alternative.

The Coconut Tooth Floss from Keeko has an RRP of $9.95.

You can learn more about the range of shop at Keeko Oral Care.

So, what do our members think of Keeko Oral Care? You can read their honest reviews in the comments section below. If you’ve tried the products, join in the conversation!

  1. I love that Keeko uses all natural ingredients, free of toxins, including parabens and sulfates.

    Keeko Coconut Tooth Floss is made from Bean Wax and Coconut Oil, which gives it a very mild, quite neutral Coconut Flavour.
    I used the floss regularly and found it to be gentle on my gums. It is quite thin yet strong and was able to fit between my teeth without shredding or breaking off (unlike some flosses). It is also easy to grip with your fingers.

    I found Keeko Super Clean Teeth Whitening Toothpaste with activated charcoal and sodium bicarbonate to be a great all natural, fluoride free toothpaste. I was keen to try it, as charcoal is excellent for detoxifying and removing surface stains on teeth and with sodium bicarbonate is potentially a good whitener.
    I was very pleased to read that Keeko uses dental grade charcoal, which unlike other charcoal tooth whitening products, doesn’t damage the tooth enamel – a Big Plus! Having tried other charcoal products in particular a charcoal powder, I found this paste much easier to use and far less messy. (Black charcoal powders tend to go everywhere!!) It also has a pleasant minty taste, which they call Black Mint – much much nicer than the somewhat chalky taste of other charcoal teeth products I have tried. It is early days yet, but I haven’t noticed any real whitening yet…hopefully with continued use, fingers crossed.

  2. I am someone that is very passionate about my oral health so I was really excited to trial the Keeko toothpaste and dental floss.

    I really like to reduce as many of the nasty chemicals as possible from my personal care routine but sometimes products that proudly announce that they contain natural ingredients and have zero nasties just dont perform. Thankfully that is not the case with Keeko. The Black Mint toothpaste has seriously impressed me. It is a teeth whitening toothpaste which I will admit I was a tad disbelieving about. My teeth have this yellowish tinge to them that I really dislike and I really was not expecting to see any impact at all on the colour of my teeth but blow me down my teeth although not suddenly perfect white they are infact a shade lighter and they have an awesome shine and gloss to them. I love the taste of the gentle mint. Its not full force like some other toothpastes where your mouth feels as if its on fire. Keeko is just gently breath freshening, Ive found that I only need to use a very small pea sized amount of toothpaste which tells me that this single tube will last me forever. Awesome value.

    The Keeko Coconut Dental Floss has a lovely taste that isnt over powering.
    This product wasnt for me. Its quite thin and I found that I had issues with it getting stuck between my teeth as its not as waxy as other flosses so for me it dint glide as well as other brands.
    It is however most certainly worth a go to see if it suits you.

    For me the stand out is the toothpaste, Its awesome and a product that I can honestly say that you should give a go. I know that i will happily repurchase this product and I will be getting my house guests to give it a try when they visit this Christmas thats for sure.

  3. I loved the opportunity to give these products a try, especially after finding out the company philosophy was so environmentally inspired.

    The coconut floss was thinner than my usual dental floss but just as, if not more effective. It has a smooth finish that glided between my teeth removing the nasties. The subtle scent was not at all overpowering and didn’t leave me desperate to rinse out my mouth. What I loved most is that it didn’t leave any white residue behind on my lips, which I often find with coated flosses. The fact that the empty case can be recycled at the end is another big tick for me.

    The black mint toothpaste was a new dental experience for me. I knew by the packaging it contained activated charcoal so was expecting a dark paste. The tar like consistency on my toothbrush was a little confronting as were the black splashes in the sink after I’d finished brushing. I’m used to a white foam toothbrushing experience and this was definitely not that. However, as far as the product goes it was fantastic. The flavour was great, my teeth felt super clean afterwards and while I’m yet to see a whitening effect I’m definitely a convert. Knowing that the product is free from nasties is also a great plus.

    I loved thirds products and will definitely be seeking out more of their range.

  4. Keeko Super Clean Teeth Whitening Toothpaste is very different from others and is a world away from your Colgate’s and MacLean’s
    I loved that you don’t get the gritty feeling as you do with other toothpastes and it feels so natural
    It is non-foaming which can feel different to those accustomed to foaming toothpaste. Overall your teeth and mouth are left feeling fresh and clean.
    The coconut floss I found hard to use as I’ve recently had surgery on my hands. I am not a fan of dental floss and prefer other products on the market that are easier to use. Although I love that it is environmentally friendly and it seemed quite sturdy.
    If you’re willing to try something a little different and want to go all naturale then definitely give Keeko Oral Care a try. You won’t be disappointed!

  5. Thanks for the opportunity to trial Keeko products

    The Keeko Super Clean Teeth Whitening Toothpaste is an all natural vegan product that contains botanical and minerals to gently clean your teeth It contains activated charcoal which helps clean and whiten your teeth and has a minty taste and no fluoride.

    After a lifetime of white toothpastes the black colour (from the charcoal) was a surprise, as was looking in the mirror mid clean and seeing my teeth look grey….. It took several rinses after I finished cleaning my teeth to totally clear the charcoal, so I was glad I wasn’t in a hurry!

    The taste of Keeko was minty but I didn’t feel it was quite minty enough for me. The toothpaste is grittier than other toothpastes, and doesn’t foam much which is an effect that I am slowly getting used to. I haven’t noticed any whitening of my teeth as yet but it has only been 2 weeks and I shall continue to use it!

    The tooth floss is made from waxed coconut fibre and is very strong. I found it was really easy to use as it felt finer and easily slipped between my teeth. It has a slight coconut flavour. Overall I found it great – effective, in fact more effective than my normal floss and much stronger. Recommended.

