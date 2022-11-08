USER REVIEWS: Jurlique Sweet Violet & Grapefruit Hydrating Mist

For more than thirty-five years Jurlique has been creating beautiful products from a farm in the Adelaide Hills. The much-loved brand uses a range of concentrated botanicals in natural formulas that work.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members have been testing the Jurlique Sweet Violet and Grapefruit Hydrating Mist. Before we get to their reviews, here’s a rundown of the product –

This hydrating can be used in the morning with your skincare regime. Or, you can give your face a light spray whenever you need a hydration boost – making it perfect for summertime. You can even use it over makeup.

The Sweet Violet & Grapefruit Hydrating Mist used to be a limited edition product but it was so popular it’s now a permanent feature in Jurlique’s range. It has citrus and floral notes and is packed with antioxidants.

This mist hydrates and moistures your skin while getting it back in balance. You’ll get a natural glow, and it can be used on normal to dehydrated skin.

Never fear because there are no nasty ingredients in this beauty. There’s no silicones, petrolatum, mineral oil, paraffin wax, PEGs, synthetic glycols, parabens, formaldehyde donors, GMO’s, artificial colours and artificial fragrances.

Plus, it comes in the prettiest bottle that you’ll want to keep on display. It has an RRP of $53.00 and you can shop it here.

Jurlique does not test on animals.

A selection of our members are testing the The Sweet Violet & Grapefruit Hydrating Mist from Jurlique. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.