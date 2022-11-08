FACE SKIN VIEW ALL BEAUTY

USER REVIEWS: Jurlique Sweet Violet & Grapefruit Hydrating Mist

November 5, 2022
lace
2 Comments

For more than thirty-five years Jurlique has been creating beautiful products from a farm in the Adelaide Hills. The much-loved brand uses a range of concentrated botanicals in natural formulas that work.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members have been testing the Jurlique Sweet Violet and Grapefruit Hydrating Mist. Before we get to their reviews, here’s a rundown of the product –

This hydrating can be used in the morning with your skincare regime. Or, you can give your face a light spray whenever you need a hydration boost – making it perfect for summertime. You can even use it over makeup.

The Sweet Violet & Grapefruit Hydrating Mist used to be a limited edition product but it was so popular it’s now a permanent feature in Jurlique’s range. It has citrus and floral notes and is packed with antioxidants.

This mist hydrates and moistures your skin while getting it back in balance. You’ll get a natural glow, and it can be used on normal to dehydrated skin.

Never fear because there are no nasty ingredients in this beauty. There’s no silicones, petrolatum, mineral oil, paraffin wax, PEGs, synthetic glycols, parabens, formaldehyde donors, GMO’s, artificial colours and artificial fragrances.

Plus, it comes in the prettiest bottle that you’ll want to keep on display. It has an RRP of $53.00 and you can shop it here.

Jurlique does not test on animals.

A selection of our members are testing the The Sweet Violet & Grapefruit Hydrating Mist from Jurlique. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

You May Also Like:

Review: Natio Ageless Daily Moisturiser UV Protection SPF 30+
New Primers from NP Set
Obagi CLENZIderm M.D. System Moisturiser
Facial Benefits You Can Take Advantage Of

2 thoughts on “USER REVIEWS: Jurlique Sweet Violet & Grapefruit Hydrating Mist

  1. The prettiest bottle contains the most glorious scented mist spray. I have used the Jurlique Rosewater mist spray previously and loved it so was over the moon to trial the sweet violet and grapefruit mist. It truly is a lovely fresh scented mist to spray on tired skin after a day at work or even while at work. It is light refreshing and the scent is energising.
    The mist absorbs quickly into your skin providing great hydration for dry skin and it doesn’t disturb or upset your makeup. I can’t wait to use it on hot days in summer as I know it will give my skin a beautiful lift.
    A great product and one that I highly recommend. It would be a wonderful Christmas present.

    Reply

  2. Pretty does not begin to describe this product. The bottle shape & style make it a great counter top addition to the bathroom. The spray is refreshing and light, absorbing quick enough to not have you feeling wet. The citrus scent is uplifting and envigorating while the violet adds a calming floral that is not overpowering.
    I am in love and will be purchasing a stash of this both for me and for xmas gifts.
    Thanks Beauty and Lace for this awesome opportunity.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *