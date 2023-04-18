USER REVIEWS: Jurlique Moisture Replenishing Day Cream

Our lucky members have been participating in another beautiful Jurlique trial this month.

The product is the Moisture Replenishing Day Cream and it’s designed to give the skin a moisture boost. This beauty will give your skin back its lustre, making it feel softer, more supple, and hydrated.

The Moisture Replenishing Day Cream has a series of hard-working ingredients. The blend includes Jojoba, Safflower, Avocado, and Macadamia oils. Then, there’s Evening Primrose and Rosehip Oils, Shea Butter, and Beeswax.

What else? The rich blend also includes Chamomile and Calendula flower extracts, Vitamin E, and Hydolysed soy protein. Talk about a powerful list of ingredients!

Each ingredient has been carefully selected, and the final product protects your skin while restoring lost moisture. We often need something extra during winter, with harsh elements and artificial heating causing havoc to our complexion. With this luxurious number, you can say goodbye to dry skin, and hello to a fresh face.

You can use this product morning and night. You only need a pea-sized amount for your face, neck, and décolletage.

Rest assured, there are no Silicones, Petrolatum, Mineral Oil, Paraffin Wax, PEGs, Synthetic Glycols, Parabens, Formaldehyde donors, GMO’s, or artificial colours.

The Moisture Replenishing Day Cream from Jurlique comes in a 125ml tube. The RRP is $95 and you can shop it here.

Now it’s time to hear what our beauty testers think. A selection of our members have been using the Jurlique Moisture Replenishing Day Cream. You can read their feedback below, or add your own review.