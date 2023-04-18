BEAUTY FACE SKIN USER REVIEWS

USER REVIEWS: Jurlique Moisture Replenishing Day Cream

April 15, 2023
2 Comments

Our lucky members have been participating in another beautiful Jurlique trial this month.

The product is the Moisture Replenishing Day Cream and it’s designed to give the skin a moisture boost. This beauty will give your skin back its lustre, making it feel softer, more supple, and hydrated.

The Moisture Replenishing Day Cream has a series of hard-working ingredients. The blend includes Jojoba, Safflower, Avocado, and Macadamia oils. Then, there’s Evening Primrose and Rosehip Oils, Shea Butter, and Beeswax.

What else? The rich blend also includes Chamomile and Calendula flower extracts, Vitamin E, and Hydolysed soy protein. Talk about a powerful list of ingredients!

Each ingredient has been carefully selected, and the final product protects your skin while restoring lost moisture. We often need something extra during winter, with harsh elements and artificial heating causing havoc to our complexion. With this luxurious number, you can say goodbye to dry skin, and hello to a fresh face.

You can use this product morning and night. You only need a pea-sized amount for your face, neck, and décolletage.

Rest assured, there are no Silicones, Petrolatum, Mineral Oil, Paraffin Wax, PEGs, Synthetic Glycols, Parabens, Formaldehyde donors, GMO’s, or artificial colours.

The Moisture Replenishing Day Cream from Jurlique comes in a 125ml tube. The RRP is $95 and you can shop it here.

Now it’s time to hear what our beauty testers think. A selection of our members have been using the Jurlique Moisture Replenishing Day Cream. You can read their feedback below, or add your own review.

2 thoughts on “USER REVIEWS: Jurlique Moisture Replenishing Day Cream

  1. Jurlique Moisture Replenishing Day Cream is a very rich, and beautiful smelling product – just right for very dry skin. A tiny pearl sized amount is all that is required when using on your face.

    For me it worked best as a night cream as I live in tropical Queensland and it is quite a thick and very rich cream. It proved a little too heavy to use during the day with sunscreen and makeup on.

    So at night I gently patted (not rubbed) it into my dehydrated skin, and by the morning my skin felt beautifully supple and moisturised.

    My skin is combination, so I concentrated on using it on the drier parts of my face. And I used it on other dry parts of my body too, such as my elbows. It felt great and my skin definitely felt the benefits.

    Made with Avocado and Safflower Oils, Calendula, Shea Butter and Beeswax, this cream would be great to use in colder climates, when your skin needs some extra hydration, and/or in Winter too!

  2. Jurlique Moisture Replenishing Day Cream is, natural botanical face cream that contains Avocado and Safflower oils, Shea Butter and Beeswax. A pea sized amount warmed between your fingertips is all you need to cover your face, neck and decolletage.

    While being quite thick, this cream absorbs well and does not leave you feeling like you are caked in product. It is perfumed, but it is not a strong perfume and there is no lavender, so for someone like me who struggles with strong scents and has been known to wipe creams off because they are too perfumed, I am happy to say I didn’t need to do this with this product.

    While ten days is not a lot of time to see any results and any day cream is meant to be a part of a cleanse, tone, moisturise routine, I do think my skin has been softer and more hydrated since using the Jurlique Moisture Replenishing Day Cream. If I can see some difference after 10 days, I am looking forward to seeing how soft and hydrated my skin is after a month and beyond.

    I have been very happy with this product and will be seeking out other Jurlique products to compliment it.

    Thank you Beauty and Lace and Jurlique for the opportunity to trial and review this product.

