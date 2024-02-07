USER REVIEWS: Synergie Skin HyalaVive

Click to rate this product! [Total: 3 Average: 5 ]

If your skin needs a moisture boost, try the new HyalaVive from Synergie Skin. It features triple-hyaluronic serum — so there are THREE types of hyaluronic acid. It works hard to penetrate multiple layers of the skin and has firming properties.

It doesn’t end there. HyalaVive also contains vitamin B12, which soothes and repairs damaged skin. This wonder ingredient gives the product a naturally pink hue.

And, TriCeramide Complex will support the skin’s natural barrier.

Besides hydration and protection, you can also expect a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

HyalaVive is vegan, and free from nuts, gluten and soy. It’s safe for use during pregnancy and it’s made in Australia.

So, how do you apply it? For best results, apply one pump to your face and neck before your daily moisture.

A 30ml pump bottle has an RRP of $139 and Afterpay is available. You can read more or shop it here: https://synergieskin.com/products/hyalavive

