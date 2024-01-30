BEAUTY FACE USER REVIEWS

USER REVIEWS: Synergie Skin HyalaVive

January 27, 2024
lace
5 Comments
Click to rate this product!
[Total: 3 Average: 5]

If your skin needs a moisture boost, try the new HyalaVive from Synergie Skin. It features triple-hyaluronic serum — so there are THREE types of hyaluronic acid. It works hard to penetrate multiple layers of the skin and has firming properties.

It doesn’t end there. HyalaVive also contains vitamin B12, which soothes and repairs damaged skin. This wonder ingredient gives the product a naturally pink hue.

And, TriCeramide Complex will support the skin’s natural barrier.

Besides hydration and protection, you can also expect a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

HyalaVive is vegan, and free from nuts, gluten and soy. It’s safe for use during pregnancy and it’s made in Australia.

So, how do you apply it? For best results, apply one pump to your face and neck before your daily moisture.

A 30ml pump bottle has an RRP of $139 and Afterpay is available. You can read more or shop it here: https://synergieskin.com/products/hyalavive

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members have been testing the Synergie Skin HyalaVive. You can read their comments below or add your own review.

You May Also Like:

Napoleon Perdis Color Disc in Pink Slink
QV Face Gentle Cleanser
USER REVIEWS: The Beauty Shake
USER REVIEWS: Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face Mist

5 thoughts on “USER REVIEWS: Synergie Skin HyalaVive

  1. Synergie Hyalavive – Triple-hyaluronic serum +TriCeramide/B12 complex is a real treat for all skin types. I really love it! It feels silky smooth to apply and I adore the gorgeous hot pink/red colour ( I’m a Barbie girl ) – which is apparently the vitamin B12.
    In addition the three levels of hyaluronic acid derivatives together with the TriCeramides means that the serum is able to provide deeper skin hydration and therefore improved ability to reduce lines and wrinkles – all pluses for me!! And it really does seem to make a noticeable difference – both my husband and my daughter commented on how good my skin looked!
    I applied one pump of the serum to my face and neck area morning and night and I really loved the way it sank into my skin leaving it feeling soft, plump and hydrated. This is a truly beautiful product – highly recommended.

    Reply

  2. Thank you Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to review HyalaVive.
    I absolutely love this product it has made such a difference to my skin. As soon as I apply it my skin immediately feels so smooth and moisturised. It leaves my skin glowing and has made any discolouration lighter. I have had friends tell me how much brighter and better my skin looks. I like that it’s red so you can easily see if you have blended it well into your skin. It is Australian made and that’s a bonus. I would highly recommend this to everyone.

    Reply

  3. Any mention of hyaluronic acid for the skin I am invested so I was extremely excited to try Synergie Skin’s HyalaVive Triple-hyaluronic serum +TriCeramide/B12 complex.

    As someone in their fifties, any product that promises to help regenerate my skin is speaking my language as I am always on the lookout for a quality product that gives my skin a big drink of water and HyalaVive does not disappoint.

    Following the directions, I use this every day, as part of my morning routine, with one pump over face and neck followed by my daily moisturiser to lock in the goodness. The serum is lightweight but still feels rich to apply, absorbing quickly into the skin giving you a lovely sensory experience.

    With consistent use my face looks like it has had that big drink of water I seek. I have noticed a visible change in my skin with its softness, plumpness, and brightness. My skin looks like glass which gives me so much confidence.

    The product is Australian made, vegan, nut, soy, and gluten free.

    Key Ingredients:
    Hyaluronic acid (high molecular weight)
    Hyaluronic acid (medium molecular weight)
    Hyaluronic acid (micro/hydrolysed, ultra-low molecular weight)
    TriCeramide Complex (Ceramide EOP, Ceramide NP and Ceramide AP)
    Vitamin B12

    If you are looking to target signs of ageing or loss of elasticity in the skin, this luxe moisturiser can help. The price tag may seem expensive but because it is a five-in-one product, I would like to think you are saving money by investing in your skincare routine,

    I love, love, love and highly recommend.

    Thank you, Beauty and Lace and Synergie Skin, for the opportunity to test and review.

    Reply

  4. HyalaVive is just the most gorgeous product to use! I’ve been using it after I cleanse and tone. A little pump goes a long way, which is good news for customers. Some products are gone in a flash, this one will last some time. I find it gentle on my skin, not sticky or tacky as some serums can be. I have mature skin, and I find this one smoothes and soothes, and also gives much needed reduction in lines and wrinkles. It’s really been fantastic, given my skin a new lease of life during this hot summer.

    In general I’m delighted to discover yet another product from Synergie Skin that does the job it’s meant to. I hadn’t heard of this range previous to Beauty &Lace offering other trials, but now I’m a complete fan. I’ll definitely continue to use the products; I had a splurge just before Christmas and stocked up on some products plus other samples to try. You should too!

    Thanks to Beauty&Lace and Synergie Skin for the trial. I am in love with it.

    Reply

  5. Thank you Beauty & Lace for the opportunity to try and review Synergie Skin HyalaVive. I liked this product. It was different to what I have tried in the past the pink/red colour was something that felt very luxurious which is nice. Also such a small amount goes such a long way and the result is very moisturized skin. The texture of the skin after using this product is very smooth and hydrated, which is great as the heatwave in Qld has meant that I live in Air Conditioning so this product has helped my skin remain very plum and hydrated. I would recommend this to any skin type, you will love the results.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *