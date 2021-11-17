USER REVIEWS: Garnier Green Labs Canna-B Pore Perfecting Serum Cream

Have you heard about Amazon’s beauty department? If you have an Amazon Prime membership, you can get free, fast shipping on all your favorite beauty brands.

One range that’s stocked on Amazon Beauty is Garnier Green Labs. A selection of our members have been testing the Canna-B Pore Perfecting Serum Cream, and you can read their reviews in the comments section below.

But before you skip to the reviews, let us give you a brief introduction to the product:

Garnier gives you the best of both worlds with this innovative Canna-B range. They use science and nature to create affordable products that work.

The range is cruelty-free, vegan, and tested for safety. And there are no dyes, animal-derived ingredients, parabens, mineral oils, sulfates, or microbeads. This means the products are gentler and better for your skin and the environment.

The Canna-B Pore Perfecting Serum Cream comes with SPF15. It’s a 3-in-1 beauty as a moisturiser, serum, and sunscreen. It’s lightweight and has been tested on all skin types.

The key ingredients are Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil and Niacinamide, also known as Vitamin B3. If you’ve got combination or oily skin, these goodies will help your complexion get back in balance.

It comes in fresh green and white packaging, but it’s not all about looks. The plastic bottle has been made from 100% recycled materials.

