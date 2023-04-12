USER REVIEWS: Dr. Naomi Skin Catfish Blurring Eye Cream

If you have dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines around your eyes, you’re not alone. But, even if you’re feeling tired – you don’t have to look it.

Here’s a shoutout to Dr. Naomi Skin. It’s a clever beauty brand that’s found a way to perk up the delicate eye area.

The product is called Catfish Blurring Eye Cream, and a selection of our members have been putting it to the test. Before we get to the reviews, let’s talk all things Catfish.

This little gem is a “beauty filter.” It blurs your eye area and in an instant, you’ll look revived and refreshed. It tightens, lightens, and brightens, and gives you a smooth base for your makeup.

Despite the name, Catfish is what it says it is.

It comes with Hyaluronic Acid (HA) microspheres and Hexapeptide-8 to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, there’s the skin-tightening Organic Kangaroo Paw extract, and the hydrating Shea Butter and Vitamin E.

The Dr. Naomi Skin Catfish Blurring Eye Cream is vegan and cruelty-free. You can shop it at Dr. Naomi Skin for $119.00.

What do our members think? You can read their reviews in the comments section below. Or, if you’ve tried it – add your own feedback.