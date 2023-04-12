BEAUTY CHICK CHAT Eyes SKIN

USER REVIEWS: Dr. Naomi Skin Catfish Blurring Eye Cream

April 9, 2023
If you have dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines around your eyes, you’re not alone. But, even if you’re feeling tired – you don’t have to look it.

Here’s a shoutout to Dr. Naomi Skin. It’s a clever beauty brand that’s found a way to perk up the delicate eye area.

The product is called Catfish Blurring Eye Cream, and a selection of our members have been putting it to the test. Before we get to the reviews, let’s talk all things Catfish.

This little gem is a “beauty filter.” It blurs your eye area and in an instant, you’ll look revived and refreshed. It tightens, lightens, and brightens, and gives you a smooth base for your makeup.

Despite the name, Catfish is what it says it is.

It comes with Hyaluronic Acid (HA) microspheres and Hexapeptide-8 to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, there’s the skin-tightening Organic Kangaroo Paw extract, and the hydrating Shea Butter and Vitamin E.

The Dr. Naomi Skin Catfish Blurring Eye Cream is vegan and cruelty-free. You can shop it at Dr. Naomi Skin for $119.00.

What do our members think? You can read their reviews in the comments section below. Or, if you’ve tried it – add your own feedback.

3 thoughts on “USER REVIEWS: Dr. Naomi Skin Catfish Blurring Eye Cream

  1. Thanks to Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to try Catfish Blurring Eye Cream by Dr Naomi Skin.

    As a woman of a certain (cough) age my eyes have some puffiness, and fine lines around them and I have been plagued by dark circles all my life. So the opportunity to try this product was a dream come true!

    Catfish Blurring Eye Cream blurring cream is easy to apply and use. I applied to my cleansed skin, before any other products as a part of my morning routine. It only needs a small amount applied under my eyes and gently smoothed across and around them. I then used my normal products.

    The cream is a light consistency and easy to apply with no real fragrance (which is good).

    And the results? Well I have only used this for a couple of weeks and I have to say my fine lines have reduced or disappeared and eyes look fresh. The dark circles are also reduced (yah!). Also impressively makeup goes over it smoothly.

    Needless to say I am a convert and I will be buying this product in the future! Thanks again for this opportunity!

  2. I am over 60 and worked under the harsh Kimberly Sun for 7 years and need all the help I can get especially around the eyes with puffiness, dark circles and those ‘lines’.
    Catfish Blurring Cream by Dr. Naomi Skin is a lovely creamy smooth product that is easy to dispense, glides on and feels fantastic. Hydrates, does not feel greasy and is absorbed into the skin quite quickly. My dark circles have lessened, puffiness has reduced and the lines around my eyes are lighter.
    This is a luxurious product that I will be purchasing in the future when required.
    Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Dr. Naomi Skin for the opportunity to trial this wonderful product.

  3. Catfish Blurring Cream is a divine product. I’m pushing 40, work shift work and have four kids…I look how I feel – mostly exhausted LOL, so anything that helps hide the exhaustion I’m all for.
    This eye cream leaves my eye area with a hydrated appearance, fine lines appear lessened and I don’t need to use concealer under my eyes after using this product.
    I only use a pea sixed amount of product and it’s more than enough.
    The packaging is elegant too.
    5/5 stars !
    Thank you for the chance to review.

