USER REVIEWS: Dove Advanced Care antiperspirant

A selection of our Beauty and Lace members are testing the Dove Advanced Care antiperspirant. Before we hear what they think, we have Dove expert, Kirti Sharma with us to discuss the differences between deodorant and antiperspirant.

Deodorant vs. Antiperspirant—Here’s What You Need to Know

Whether you are getting ready for a special occasion or just for your workday, knowing what antiperspirant or deodorant to use can be a gamechanger. Choosing the right product will not only make you feel fresh but also comfortable to tackle any occasion with confidence, knowing that you won’t have to worry about your underarms.

Dove Expert, Kirti Sharma shares the inside scoop on the difference between a deodorant vs an antiperspirant.

You may be thinking, is there even a difference between deodorant and antiperspirant? Well, there is and when it comes down to it, it’s not very complicated.

A deodorant offers two forms of protection against odour. The first reduces the number of bacteria producing odour and the second is a fragrance that masks odour that is produced. An antiperspirant protects you against sweat, blocking your body’s eccrine glands.

Figuring out which works best for you can be confusing, but it all depends on your individual needs and your day-to-day activities. For people who wish to reduce sweating due to many reasons, discomfort, odour or sweat stains on clothes, Dove offers the Dove Advanced Care Antiperspirant available in 7 delicious and fresh scents, which the most popular are Pomegranate & Lemon Verbena and the Dove Original scent.

It is formulated with Dove’s signature 1⁄4 moisturising cream and caring oil and 0% alcohol to help reduce skin irritation. Dove Advanced Care Antiperspirant offers smooth skin and 48 hours of effective protection. It is good to keep in mind that sweat is still being produced, but it won’t be released in areas where antiperspirants have been applied. A good tip to get the most out of your antiperspirant aerosol is to position the product 15cm away from your underarms, press the nozzle and spray for a few seconds. A good tip to get the most out of an antiperspirant is to apply it after the shower, when your skin is fully dry.

If you don’t mind the wetness and just want to mask body odour during the warmer days ahead, you can opt for a deodorant. It won’t stop you from sweating as an antiperspirant will do, but it’ll control odour associated with sweating. Sweat itself doesn’t smell, but when the bacteria on your skin mix with your sweat, it causes an odour and deodorants are formulated to decrease the presence of bacteria that leads to odour.

The choice is yours, to ensure your preferred product is doing its job, make sure you have an underarm care routine in place, including steps such as cleansing, shaving, and exfoliating.

Thank you to Kirti Sharma for writing this article for us. Now it’s time for the reviews. You can see what our members think of the Dove Advanced Care antiperspirant in the comments section below, or leave your own review.