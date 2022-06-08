USER REVIEWS: INTU Sleep & Skin Renewal

Meet the new super powder!

Feel the power of our super powder Sleep & Skin Renewal. Make it part of your nightly routine and wake up to a re-energised body, mind and hydrated skin.

When taken nightly, the formula supports restful sleep, soothes nervousness and tension, reduces free radicals and supports hair and skin health, hydration and elasticity, and overall wellbeing – every night.

Sleep & Skin Renewal uses natural ingredients of the highest quality, backed by traditional and scientific evidence, and in a great-tasting powder form, which is easier to absorb.

Enjoy the delicious 100% natural lemon flavour with a hint of vanilla.

You can read more about this innovative product here.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are testing the INTU Sleep and Skin Renewal super powder.

Once they’ve had a chance to try this product, they’ll leave their reviews in the comments section below. We can’t wait to find out what they think. If you’ve tried it, we’d love to know your thoughts too.