Scottish Fine Soaps – Soap in a Tin

The Scottish Fine Soap Company range is luscious, and their Soaps in a Tin are worth seeking out.

The packaging is the highlight, the Originals collection comes in vintage-style tins which you will never want to throw away. The tins are definitely something that makes them unique and not “just another soap”.

The soaps themselves are triple milled and the Wild Rose fragrance has that lovely, feminine rose scent that will quickly become a favourite.

In addition to the Originals collection of Soaps in a Tin, you will find other designs like birds, flowers and special occasions.

Based in Scotland, Scottish Fine Soaps have been operating since 1974 and have perfected quality and style. For gifting or a mini bathroom makeover, this is a brand to keep an eye on.