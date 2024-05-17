The Numerous Benefits and Uses of Jojoba Oil

Click to rate this product! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

For those who prefer a simplified beauty routine, look no further than jojoba oil.

Jojoba oil is a lightweight dream for all skin types. Though technically a liquid wax, jojoba is rumoured to be the only oil that closely resembles the natural oil on our skin. Because of this, it can deeply nourish and protect against numerous skin complaints.

We’ve listed below our very favourite uses for this magical golden elixir:

Oil cleansing: Though a little more time consuming than regular cleansing, using an oil is a very gentle way to deeply clean without striping the skin

Facial/body moisturising: You needn’t have a cupboard full of products to achieve a soft, glowing look. Moisturising with jojoba is suited to both the face and body. It’s incredibly lightweight and rich in vitamins

Eye care: a potentially irritating eye cream isn’t necessary when oil can do a fine job. Be sure to apply to damp skin to help absorption and wait a while for it to sink in before applying any eye makeup

Shaving: Whether you are male or female applying jojoba generously to dampened skin will help prepare skin and hair for shaving. Also wonderful to use after waxing to help soothe due to its high vitamin e content

Hair: A couple of drops applied to damp hair will help to hydrate and add shine. We also love using it as a pre-shampoo treatment: simply saturate hair and scalp for 1 hour before washing hair (preferably twice)

For those in search of purchasing jojoba oil, we look to The Jojoba Company as they produce jojoba at its finest.

Visit The Jojoba Company for more information