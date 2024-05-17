Click to rate this product! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

A new favourite for the beauty shelf from The Jojoba Company.

What it is: A beautiful oil designed to enhance skin texture and provide a moisturising boost. The Jojoba Company has affectionately labelled this as a ‘multi-vitamin for the skin’ and we would have to agree.

How to use: For use both morning and night, apply a few drops to the face, neck and décolletage and gently massage in. Most oils created for drier skin tend to be quite heavy but this one is blissfully light yet still hydrating.

What’s it in: Jojoba oil is the leading ingredient, followed by camellia, meadowfoam, baobab and argan oil. All ingredients are vitamin-rich and CoQ10 (ubiquinone) is included as a potent antioxidant, particularly good for mature skin.

The Jojoba Company Ultimate Jojoba Youth Potion is 100% natural and will help skin return to its former restful glory.

RRP: $49.95 for 50ml

