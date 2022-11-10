Synergie Skin Best Sellers Edit

Synergie Skin has a range of skincare sets available for Christmas. Put the Best Sellers Edit on your shopping list this year – and don’t forget one for yourself!

In this white gift box are three of the brand’s best-selling beauties. It contains everything you need for your morning and evening skincare routine. They’re full-sized products and suitable for all skin types.

First, there’s the UltraCleanse which has become a personal favourite. It’s a cleansing gel that leaves your skin fresh, balanced, and glowing. You only need a small amount to remove your makeup and give your skin a pick-me-up. This is the first step in your routine, day and night.

Next, is Vitamin B with 13% niacinamide (B3). If you have temperamental or dry skin, this one is for you. It offers a layer of protection to your complexion while boosting hydration. It can stimulate collagen and calm breakouts. You may even notice a reduction in your fine lines and wrinkles – winning!

Finally, is UberZinc. This is your daily moisturiser that doubles as sunscreen. It calms the skin without leaving a greasy residue, however, you only need a small amount. It can be used morning and evening and may be suitable for sensitive, irritated skin.

These products are proudly Australian made. What we love about this gift set is that it’s suitable for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a skincare starter kit, or you want to replace your existing range with something quality and hard-working, The Best Sellers Edit is for you.

The RRP for the Best Sellers Edit is $239 and Afterpay is available. You can shop it here.

This product was sent to us for review consideration. Opinions are my own.