Stuck for a Father’s Day gift idea? Look no further because he will love the Polo 67 Eau De Toilette by Ralph Lauren.

It’s a sport-looking bottle, and this is reflected in the advertising campaign that features New York Yankees team captain Aaron Judge. Not only does it look good, but it smells good too.

Polo 67 has a fresh, earthy, citrus scent that goes like this:

Top Note: Bergamot Essence, Aquatic Accord, Lavandin Heart

Heart Note: Geranium, Sunflower Seeds Accord, Clary Sage Essence Heart

Base Note: Haitian Vetiver, Sandalwood Essence, Patchouli Heart

He doesn’t have to be a professional athlete to feel like a star this Father’s Day. The Polo Ralph Lauren Polo 67 Eau De Toilette is the perfect gift for any dad, stepdad, grandpa, or husband.

It’s a sophisticated scent that lingers and can be lightly sprayed on any pulse point — think wrists, neck, and chest.

It comes in a 75ml and 125ml bottle. Prices start at $137 and you can shop it at Myer.

