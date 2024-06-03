Month of Love: Vaseline Lip Therapy

Vaseline has been a staple in beauty cabinets since the 1800s, as a triple-filtered petroleum jelly formula with a range of uses.

While Vaseline can soothe dry skin anywhere on your body, it works wonders as a lip balm. And, we all know everything is better in miniature size which is why the brand has created Lip Therapy.

These pint-sized 7g jars are adorable and you can throw them in your handbag or desk drawer. When your lips feel dry, a quick application will give you instant hydration. You can also wear it over lipstick for a burst of shine.

Suitable for regular use. Want to mix it up? The Lip Therapy range comes in other varieties including Rosy, Creme Brulee and Cocoa Butter.

Buy Vaseline Lip Therapy from supermarkets and chemists nationwide.

