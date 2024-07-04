Month of Love: Revlon Professional UniqOne Hair Treatment

If your conditioner isn’t working hard enough, you can take your haircare to the next level with a treatment. The good news is, there’s a solution that’s quick and easy — and you don’t have to wash it out.

It’s called UniqOne and it comes from Revlon Professional. In a signature red, gold and black container, this detangling spray is suitable for all hair types.

The brand has a long list of benefits that you can expect from this genie in a bottle. For example, it’s made to repair and hydrate dry and damaged hair while reducing the chance of breakage.

Does it end there? No. UniqOne works as a heat protectant, frizz fighter and detangler.

Simply spray it on dry or damp hair, brush through and style as usual.

Today is Day 19 of the Beauty and Lace Month of Love. At the end of June 2024, we will be giving away one mega pack featuring every “Month of Love” product. Enter here.

Check back tomorrow for the next reveal.

