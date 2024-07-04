Month of Love: Revlon Professional UniqOne Hair Treatment

BEAUTY

If your conditioner isn’t working hard enough, you can take your haircare to the next level with a treatment. The good news is, there’s a solution that’s quick and easy — and you don’t have to wash it out.

It’s called UniqOne and it comes from Revlon Professional. In a signature red, gold and black container, this detangling spray is suitable for all hair types.

The brand has a long list of benefits that you can expect from this genie in a bottle. For example, it’s made to repair and hydrate dry and damaged hair while reducing the chance of breakage.

Does it end there? No. UniqOne works as a heat protectant, frizz fighter and detangler.

Simply spray it on dry or damp hair, brush through and style as usual.

