Month of Love: REF Stockholm Detangling Spray

Today we introduce you to the Detangling Spray from REF Stockholm Sweden. With a few sprays of this babe, your hair will be easier to manage. It’s made for all hair types, but dry or damaged locks will love it the most.

Use it before brushing and gently remove those knots and tangles — without damaging already vulnerable strands.

There are a few ingredients worth mentioning. There is peach extract for moisture (and a pretty scent), glycine for shine and quinoa protein for its strengthening properties. The result is a hardworking product that doesn’t weigh down the hair or make it feel greasy.

And, if you have children with long hair, the REF detangling spray makes the morning brushing process tear-free. Now, that’s a win for parents!

It comes in a convenient 175ml spray bottle. The REF Stockholm Dentangling Spray is vegan, cruelty-free and includes a UV colour preserve system.

