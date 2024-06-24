Month of Love: Modelrock Tube Tech Mascara

It makes sense to buy eye makeup from a brand that specialises in lashes. If you’re on the hunt for a new mascara, look no further than Modelrock.

The Tube Tech mascara is a winner. It glides on smoothly (no clumps) and defines every lash to give you volume and length.

It’s a black as black shade and contains a few ingredients to protect and strengthen your lashes. The list includes biotin to encourage growth, Vitamin B5 to improve the condition of your lashes and Vitamin E for strength.

Because it’s a tubular formula, this mascara can be removed with a wash cloth and warm water. This means, no harsh chemicals around the sensitive eye area.

Modelrock is an Australian owned brand and the products are vegan and cruelty-free. Shop the Jet Black Tube Tech mascara here.

