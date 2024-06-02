Month of Love: Lush Sticky Dates Shower Gel

The Lush Sticky Dates Shower Gel is a deliciously decadent body wash. As the name suggests, it smells like a yummy pudding. The scent, colour and texture remind us of a rich caramel sauce.
While you can’t eat it, the ingredients are worth mentioning. This shower gel is packed with 25% date syrup which is known for its skin-softening properties. It also comes with aromatic vanilla and sweet sandalwood.
Use this morning or night for a scrumptious shower experience. It has a little bit of lather, and leaves a light scent on your body. While it’s good for your skin, this can also be used on your hair.
The Sticky Dates Shower Gel comes in a signature Lush 125g, 295g or 580g bottle. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free.
Shop this beauty here.
Today is Day 1 of the Beauty and Lace Month of Love. At the end of June 2024, we will be giving away one mega pack featuring every “Month of Love” product. Follow us on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or TikTok and stay tuned for entry details.
Check back tomorrow for the next reveal.
Hi, I’m Anna the Editor of Beauty and Lace.